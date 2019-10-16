Why Usability Testing is a Necessity in Product Development

Have you heard of usability testing? Usability testing is a method of evaluating a product’s readiness for release into the commercial market by testing it with real-life users who are a part of a company’s target audience. If you are a product manufacturer, you should never develop or release a new product without usability testing. Usability testing offers manufacturers a host of benefits that allow you to improve your product and ensure that it reaches its full potential before offering it to the public. In today’s article, we have a look at why usability is an absolute necessity in product development, so read on to find out more!

1. Save Yourself Hundreds of Hours



By carrying out usability testing on your product in its infant stages, you can easily gauge user reactions before you carry on developing your product or service. This saves your business hundreds of precious hours which would otherwise be spent trying to fix issues with your product after it has already been finalised and is ready to hit the shelves. Usability testing allows you to find out at a very basic level if your product is feasible for release into the market. You will also be able to detect any potential kinks or issues with your product early on in the manufacturing and developing process, enabling you to make smarter decisions and giving you the ability to work on issues before proceeding to the next step of product development.

2. Ensure Your Product Beats The Competition



The last thing you want is to release your product into the market and have it lag behind competitor products. This is why usability testing is so important when developing new products, services and features for your business. Usability testing serves as a key indicator of its success in a competitive marketplace. By determining what users from your target audience think about your product, you are then able to refine and adjust it in accordance with what your audience thinks would do best in the market. You will be able to identify any issues early on, enabling you to focus on rectifying problems to ready your product for the market. Always remember that no one is going to purchase your product if your competitor does the same thing but better. This is why usability testing is so crucial in ensuring the success of your product in today’s highly competitive and cutthroat market.

3. Get An Unbiased Opinion



One of the biggest perks of usability testing is how it ensures that you get a fresh and unbiased opinion about your product first hand. Usability testing is typically carried out anonymously and amongst a highly diverse pool of your target audience from all over the world. The fact that there are no geographical limitations to usability testing allows you to get a fresh opinion from people of all walks of life. This offers you diverse sets of opinions that can then assist you in adjusting your product so that it satisfies the needs of as many people as possible. Unbiased perspectives are key when it comes to successful product development, which is what makes usability testing such a priceless tool to businesses and manufacturers.

4. Improve Your Customer Retention Rates



Usability testing is one of the best ways of improving or maintaining your customer retention rates . This is because, in today’s day and age, people expect high-quality products and services when they spend their money. Any issues with your product is a great way to divert a customer’s attention to your competitors, so ensuring that your customers are satisfied with your product is of utmost importance. Through usability testing, you greatly reduce customer frustration levels, ensuring that your purchasers remain loyal to your business and recommend you to friends and family. In this way, you will be able to not just improve upon customer retention rates but also attract brand new customers to your business through word of mouth.

5. Avoid Wasting Your Money



Last but not least, usability testing allows businesses to avoid wasting unnecessary resources such as money. Think of all the costs associated with developing a product and how much more it will cost you to fix issues in products that have already reached the final stages of manufacture. Usability testing lets your business fix issues in early stages when it won’t cost you thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to rectify. Upfront testing allows you to identify problems early on which will then mitigate additional costs later on. Save your business thousands by ironing out the kinks early on via usability testing.

_________

We hope that this article has given you insight on just how important and effective usability testing can be in product development. Identifying and solving issues early on is one of the best ways to not just save your business time and money, but also ensure the success of your product when it hits the shelves.