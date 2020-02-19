Why You Should Be Using More Videos in Your Marketing

Digital media is changing the way businesses compete. As more and more customers get connected to the internet, there is a better chance to connect with them faster than through TV, radio, or print media. If you haven’t already, consider adding digital media, particularly, videos to your marketing strategy this year. Digital marketing is a gift that keeps on giving. Some of its benefits include the following.

Statistics Show That People Love Watching Videos

Videos are the most entertaining form of media. They are easy to watch and can keep viewers engaged longer than any audio or print can. In March 2019, it was estimated that screen time watching videos on YouTube was as high as 250 million hours per day. Today, there are over 1.3 billion registered users. With over 5 billion videos being watched daily, this is no better indication that people are hungry for more video content. As a business, you can use platforms such as YouTube not only to engage your customers but also to generate a passive income.

More Information in Less Time

While many individuals watch videos to be entertained, many video creators have learned to create informative videos creatively. With millions of videos being uploaded daily across many platforms, businesses are always struggling to grab a customer’s attention and retain it. You cannot educate your customers about your products and services using more than 500 words in a print or on your website without risking losing them. People get bored reading long articles easily. But with videos, you can pack in as much vital information as you can into short 2-5 minute clips. The professionals at Broadplace specialize in crafting engaging videos no matter how dull you think your industry may be. Broadplace is a YouTube advertising agency that can help you reach the millions of customers out there waiting to find you.

Affordability

Anyone can create engaging videos. Most of the videos that go viral on the internet are amateur videos. If you are on a budget, with a little effort, you too can create a clean video using your phone camera or a digital camera. Broadplace offers a special package for creating videos and advertising them at an affordable rate. Being a Google Partner, Broadplace uses its experience and expertise to get the best results on Google.

Lead Generator

When people watch videos that have value to them, they tend to share with friends and family. A well-crafted video is a great lead generator. After watching your video, you can offer to send viewers free material in exchange for their email. You can have them sign up to your mailing list, which gets them further down into your sales funnel. The more videos you share, the higher your chances of finding new leads.

Many businesses in the UK and around the world use videos to grow their audience and boost their business. Begin investing in quality videos by hiring the professionals at Broadplace.