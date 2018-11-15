Win a Trip to Washington, D.C. in 2019

Central Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from area high school juniors for the 2019 Youth Tour program.

The cooperative will select two high school juniors to attend the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour in June 2019.

The Youth Tour immerses students in the rich history of the nation – from the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall and Lincoln Memorial to Mount Vernon and Arlington National Cemetery. Besides visiting historic sites, youth tour attendees will have the opportunity to discuss current issues with their representatives and senators. They will also meet students their age from across the United States.

This is an all-expense paid trip for the selected students. The cooperative will pay for transportation, lodging, meal expenses and one checked bag.

To be eligible for the trip, students’ families must be Central Electric Cooperative members. Students must also complete an application, including an essay that explores their perspective on the issues facing our country. The selected students will be expected to speak about their trip to CEC’s membership at the co-op’s annual meeting in April 2020.

Go to www.cec.coop/youth-tour for application information. The deadline for applications is Friday, December 7 at 5pm.