WorkSource Closure- Resources

To align with the Governor’s guidance and to ensure the safety and health of our customers, partners and providers, WorkSource Centers in The Dalles, Redmond, Bend and Klamath Falls are closed to the general public until further notice.

While the doors may be closed, our staff are still working to deliver the highest quality services via phone, email and online resources. When appropriate, staff will schedule in-person appointments to accommodate customer needs.

There are several ways for customers to access resources without having to visit our centers:

CENTRAL OREGON (Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook)

Offers services to employers who are experiencing workforce changes such as layoffs or closures. Virtual Rapid Response presentations give employers an opportunity to provide affected employees with vital resources that help them file for unemployment insurance, get reemployed as soon as possible, and or connect with supportive services to ease this difficult transition.

For more information, please contact either Rapid Response Coordinators below:

Dana Dunlap – ddunlap@coic.org or 541-388-6075 (Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties)

Stefanie Siebold – stefanie@ecworks.org or 541-940-5012 (region)

WorkSource Centers

To ensure safety and in adherence to Governor Brown’s Executive Orders, our WorkSource Centers are closed to walk-in customers. WorkSource is offering services virtually, by phone and by appointment. Please contact either office below to schedule an appointment:

WorkSource Redmond 541-548-8196

WorkSource Bend 541-388-6070

THE COLUMBIA GORGE (Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman & Wheeler Counties)

Offers services to employers who are experiencing workforce changes such as layoffs or closures. Virtual Rapid Response presentations give employers an opportunity to provide affected employees with vital resources that help them get reemployed as soon as possible and or connect with supportive services to ease this difficult transition.

For more information, please contact either Rapid Response Coordinators below:

Mike Scroggs, mscroggs@cgcc.edu or 541-386-6300 (Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman & Wheeler Counties)

Stefanie Siebold – stefanie@ecworks.org or 541-940-5012 (Regional)

WorkSource Centers

To ensure safety and in adherence to Governor Brown’s Executive Orders, our WorkSource Centers are closed to walk in customers. WorkSource is offering services virtually, by phone and by appointment. Please contact WorkSource The Dalles to schedule an appointment: 541-596-5435 .

COLUMBIA BASIN – (Klamath and Lake)

Offers services to employers who are experiencing workforce changes such as layoffs or closures. Virtual Rapid Response presentations give employers an opportunity to provide affected employees with vital resources that help them get reemployed as soon as possible and or connect with supportive services to ease this difficult transition.

For more information, please contact either Rapid Response Coordinators below: Penny Newton – newton@klamathcc.edu or 541-850-4573 (Klamath and Lake Counties) Stefanie Siebold – stefanie@ecworks.org or 541-940-5012 (Regional)

WorkSource Centers

To ensure safety and in adherence to Governor Brown’s Executive Orders, our WorkSource Centers are closed to walk in customers. WorkSource is offering services virtually, by phone and by appointment. Please contact WorkSource Klamath to schedule an appointment: 541-883-5630 .

Please keep in mind when calling these agencies, there is a high call volume which may result in extended hold times. Our staff is ensuring everyone is given the time and respect they deserve. We appreciate your patience!

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Unemployment Insurance

Please apply for unemployment insurance benefits online or call 1-877-345-3484. DO NOT go into a WorkSource center to apply for unemployment insurance as they cannot process those claims. Due to unusually high volume of applications, please expect longer than usual wait times on calls. If the website goes down for a period of time – please be persistent and check back later to submit your application.

A program that helps businesses avoid layoffs by leveraging unemployment insurance (UI) to subsidize a portion of lost wages.