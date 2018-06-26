WorkSource Prineville Moving to New Location

WorkSource Prineville will relocate to new location on Monday, July 2. WorkSource Prineville will continue to operate at its old location at 2321 NE 3rd street through Thursday, June 28. The center will open for business at the new location, 457 NE Ochoco Plaza Drive, at 9am the following Monday.

WorkSource Prineville is one of 37 WorkSource Oregon centers located throughout the state providing a wide range of services to businesses and job seekers.

WorkSource Oregon is a network of public and private partners who work together to effectively respond to workforce challenges through high-quality services to businesses and individuals—resulting in job attainment, retention, and advancement. For more information go to www.WorkSourceOregon.org.