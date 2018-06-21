Worthy Brewing Launches Taps & Tacos in Downtown Bend

(Photo courtesy of Worthy Brewing)

The revolution will not be televised, brother. It will come in small bursts of color and flavor. It will live at the nexus of art and tacos, and come together in downtown Bend.

Worthy Brewing today announces the launch of Taps & Tacos on NW Brooks Street in downtown Bend on Saturday, June 30. The new venue, overlooking Mirror Pond, will serve a menu of artful tacos that defy the norm and pair with local craft beer.

“We’re excited to bring an updated Mexican dining experience to beautiful downtown Bend,” said Worthy Brewing chef, Kyle Nicholson. “Think roasted cochinita pork tacos, smoked brisket with tomatillo-avocado relish and salsas made from scratch. Pair those with our new Strata IPA or the blood orange Kama Citrus and you have the flavor of the new Taps & Tacos.”

Taps & Tacos brings new art and sabor to the downtown mix of restaurants with fresh takes on classic Mexican dishes. The restaurant seats 40 indoor and a dozen more outdoors. With eight walkup taps and growler fills featuring Worthy’s classics, such as Worthy IPA, Kama Citrus, Lights Out Stout, Easy Day Kolsch and its new Strata IPA. Taps & Tacos will throw open its doors to the public mid to late June.

“With the opening of Taps & Tacos, Worthy Brewing deepens its commitment to Bend and keeping it local, said Worthy Brewing CEO John Glick. “We wanted to bring a complementary cuisine to the portfolio of excellent restaurants downtown. We continue to source our food and hops locally for an overall greater economic impact and health of our patrons. Drink up. Dream on!”

Taps & Tacos hours

Open 11am-11pm every day

About Worthy Brewing

Hops are the heart and soul of Worthy Brewing. Located in Bend, Oregon, Worthy brews a full portfolio of craft beers, including its new Strata IPA, Lights Out Stout, Easy Day Kolsch and Kama Citrus IPA. Worthy was founded on the vision of bringing new hop flavors to the pint glass from new hops emerging from the OSU-Indie Hops Breeding Program. The brewery sources much of its hops from Oregon and Indie Hops in the Willamette Valley.

Worthy Brewing’s Taps & Tacos in downtown Bend combines rebellion, art, artful tacos and craft beer. Casual indoor and outdoor dining overlooking Mirror Pond. Find Taps & Tacos on NW Brooks Street.

Green Worthy: Worthy Brewing believes there is no place like home and has invested in green technologies and practices, accordingly. These include: a 40 kW solar power system, a solar hot water system, dark sky preservation lighting, a green waste compost program, pre-treating brewing effluent, and beekeeping. Worthy also uses only Salmon Safe hops.

Founded in 2013, Worthy Brewing is also home to the world’s first Hopservatory, a 16-inch reflecting research grade telescope housed in an 18-foot dome for star-gazing, operated by the Worthy Garden Club, a 501c3 nonprofit, whose mission is to foster the appreciation of Mother Earth.

Drink up. Dream on.