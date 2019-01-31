Wren & Wild Announces New Location

Wren & Wild has relocated to 112 NW Minnesota Ave. in Bend. With over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Mandy Butera created Wren & Wild after discovering how toxic conventional beauty has become. Her passion for natural products and nourishment from the inside out inspired her to create a green beauty store where you can experience your true self.

Wren & Wild has been integral in the Bend community for supporting women in business while leading the radical self-care industry. In 2016, Butera opened Wren & Wild as a pop up at the Liberty Theatre, and then Hot Box Betty (for six weeks each) with three to five clean beauty lines

“We personally test all brands and research all ingredients prior to making a decision to bring a new brand on board,” says Butera of Wren & Wild. “We believe in all things natural and good for you, and insist on non-toxic ingredients and cruelty-free practices.”

wrenandwild.com