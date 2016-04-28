Zolo Media Announces Debut of News Program for Central Oregon

(Photo above: anchors Jack Church, Diane Dean & Mackenzie Wilson | courtesy of Zolo Media)

Central Oregon Daily debuts May 2 on KOHD-ABC and KBNZ-CBS. The debut of Central Oregon Daily ushers in an alternative news program for television viewers in Central Oregon.

The newscast, which focuses on storytelling, weather, and local events and issues, launches May 2 on KOHD-ABC and KBNZ-CBS, powered by Zolo Media.

News anchor Diane Dean is a Spokane native returning to her Pacific Northwest roots and meteorologist Jack Church brings more than 30 years of forecasting experience to keep up with the ever-changing microclimates of Central Oregon.

The storytelling team is led by Mackenzie Wilson, a veteran reporter from KTVZ-TV Channel 21 and, more recently, myWindow. Wilson will also anchor the weekend editions of Central Oregon Daily.

A talented team of reporters, photographers and editors are the driving force behind the show’s mission to accurately depict life and culture in one of the fastest-growing and most interesting regions in the country.

“With the experience, creativity and community ties of the team we’ve assembled, I think we have a chance to change the way local news is produced and presented, not only here in Central Oregon, but also around the country,” said Curtis Vogel, manager of news and local content for “Central Oregon Daily.”

“Central Oregon Daily” will air weeknights at 6pm on KOHD-ABC and 7pm on KBNZ-CBS. On Sunday, you can catch “Central Oregon Daily” at 6 p.m. on KBNZ-CBS and 11pm on KOHD-ABC.

Follow Central Oregon Daily local news, weather and features around the clock at www.zolomedia.com/the-daily-upload on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thedailyupload and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/theCODaily.

For more information, contact Krista Ledbetter, Associate Manager-Public Relations / Zolo Media / 541-803-8185 / krista.ledbetter@tdstelecom.com

About Zolo Media/TDS Broadcasting LLC

TDS Broadcasting LLC, a TDS Company, operates KOHD-TV the ABC affiliate, KBNZ-LP the CBS affiliate, COTV11 and CO4 Visitors Network as Zolo Media, offering a wide range of viewing options for Central Oregonians. Original and distinctive local programming produced by Zolo includes weekday lifestyle show, “myWindow” which airs at 6pm on ABC and 7pm on CBS, tourism related features for CO4 Visitors Network and coverage of high school sports on COTV11, as well as various local events and community activities.

Zolo Media provides targeted advertising solutions through a combination of local originated content, local broadcast television stations, KOHD/ABC & KBNZ/CBS and on BendBroadband and Crestview cable television networks. Zolo Creative Services offers video production for long-format and television spot production. Visit www.zolomedia.com.

TDS Telecom, headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates BendBroadband, OneNeck® IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Baja Broadband LLC. Combined, the company employs 3,300 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000TM company, provides wireless; wireline and cable broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its business units, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions, Baja Broadband and BendBroadband. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 10,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.