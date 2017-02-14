Zwickelmania Opens Doors to Bend Breweries

For the first time ever Oregon’s annual Zwickelmania event will be held on two separate weekends. The first will be February 18 in the Portland Metro Area and on February 25 the rest of Oregon including Bend, Redmond and Sisters will partake.

Zwickelmania is an annual event in Oregon when breweries open their doors to beer drinkers for a meet-the-brewer tour with beer samples. This year as many as 150 breweries of all sizes will be participating.

This will be the 9th annual Zwickelmania and the first time the event will span two weekends.

“With two weekends, people from around Oregon can visit the 60+ breweries open in the Portland Metro area on February 18 and keep the beer flowing on the 2th at breweries that will open tours in Central Oregon, Eastern Oregon, Mt. Hood/The Gorge, Southern Oregon, The Coast and Willamette Valley,” said Brian Butenschoen, Oregon Brewer Guild Executive Director.

The Zwickelmania event page will be regularly updated with a full list of participating breweries. The Oregon Brewers Guild website has maps, brewery listings and itineraries for each region and city in the state.

The Oregon Brewers Guild is Oregon’s non-profit trade association for the state’s independent breweries. The Guild does not receive state funding and comprises 160 brewing companies, 125 associate or supplier members and more than 4,000 enthusiast member or S.N.O.B.S (Supporters of Native Oregon Beer).

Zwickelmania was created by the Oregon Brewers Guild and celebrated its inaugural year in 2009. The event takes its name from the zwickel, or sample port which mounts on the outside of fermentation or conditioning tanks and allows brewers to sample for quality assurance and control.

Some of Bend’s breweries will actually offer beer samples straight from the Zwickel.

The event provides an opportunity to see the behind the scenes brewing process and equipment used by some of the most influential breweries in the state and entire country.

Casual beer drinkers, home brewers and future master brewers alike will gather for an opportunity to meet the head brewers and ask about favorite beers, brewing techniques and taste new creations as well as the classics. It is an educational experience to learn about the brewing process and industry.

Most of Central Oregon’s breweries will be participating and a full list can be found at this link: http://oregoncraftbeer.org/breweries/zwickelmania-centraloregon/

In 2016 more than 42,500 people toured participating breweries statewide and the Oregon Brewers Guild is expecting a much larger event in 2017. Those who partake are encouraged to share their experience on social media using #Zwickel17.

The event is free and is officially held participating breweries from 11am–4pm on February 25.

Central Oregon breweries that are currently planning to participate are:

Bend Brewing Company: Brewery tour, tastings and half-priced bottle sales.

Boneyard Beer: Pickles and Zwickels Parking Lot Party features beer tasting, brewery tours and a parking lot party with full pints.

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company: Free 6 oz. beer of their winter seasonal, CLBC gift bags while supplies last and live music from 2-5pm from KC Flynn.

Craft Kitchen and Brewery: Meet the brewer and beer samples.

Crux Fermentation Project: Offering behind-the-scenes brewery tours from 11AM to 6PM with brewers on site and providing tastings of some of the rare [BANISHED] beers straight from the barrel. Featuring a special Zwickelmania menu highlighted by a Pork Parfait, Smoke-Aroni, and Rooster’s Kick-Ass Beef Jerky.

Deschutes Brewery: Event will be hosted at the production facility on Simpson Ave. Self-guided tours of the largest independent craft brewery in the Northwest. Guests will receive four free samples of beer and brewers will be on site to chat about the operation and production facility. In the parking lot there will be live music from 12:30-3:00pm, a sneak peak of Deschutes cold-brew cocktails and food carts.

GoodLife Brewing Company: Open house of the brewery with huge sales on merchandise and packaged beers.

Immersion Brewing: Meet the Brewer with brewery tours, tastes off the Zwickel and food specials.

McMenanamins Old St. Francis School: Meet the brewer brewery tours, beer tasting and appetizer specials.

Riverbend Brewing: Meet the Brewer brewery tours and beer tasting.

Silver Moon Brewing: Free brewery tours throughout the day with free samples right off the zwickel.

Sunriver Brewing Company Bend Pub: Specialty beer tasting on the back patio that has a covered heated area and fire pit. Meet the brewer and food pairing specials.

Three Creeks Brewing Company Tasting Room: Annual Pre-Zwickelmania breakfast from 9-11:30am. Offering breakfast snacks, breakfast beers, tours, zwickel tastes and coffee.

Wild Ride Brewing: Free tours, meet the brewers, beer tastings and food pairings.

Worthy Brewing: Brewery tours, beer samples, food specials and games.