2021 Oregon Technology Awards Nomination Deadline is March 26

For 37 years, Oregon Technology Awards has celebrated excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry. The deadline for company nominations for the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards is coming up on Friday, March 26.

Nominating your regional tech or tech-enabled company is free.

It’s easy to apply! Most of the questions are easily answered with your current marketing materials.

Nominations may be submitted in more than one award category.

Companies do not have to be a member of the Technology Association of Oregon to apply or to win.

2021 COMPANY AWARD INFORMATION TIMELINE

Nominations due Friday, March 26

Finalist Announcement: Monday, May 3

Company winners announced Thursday, September 16

AWARD CATEGORIES

Company of the Year

Pre-Revenue

Emerging ($1-$2,999,999)

Rising Star ($3M-$9,999,999)

Accelerate ($10M-$19,999,999)

Growth ($20M-$49,999,999)

Momentum ($50M-$99,999,999)

Enterprise ($100M+)

Non-Headquartered

Most Disruptive

People’s Choice

COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Presented to companies headquartered in Oregon or SW Washington, who have had a significant impact on Oregon’s technology industry in the past year including financial, employment and community factors.

NON-HEADQUARTERED

Presented to the company that has a presence in Oregon via division and/or wholly owned subsidiary that has had a significant impact on Oregon’s technology industry in the past year.

MOST DISRUPTIVE

Presented to the company that has been a true catalyst within their industry and proven their ability to disrupt the established way of doing things.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Crowdsourced through the regional technology industry and presented to an individual, company, project or program that best exemplifies the spirit of the Oregon & SW Washington technology community.

To view the nomination form, please click here: my.reviewr.com/s1/site/Oregon_TechnologyAwards21

2021 TICKETING INFORMATION

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th I THE NINES

In anticipation of continuing restrictions on in-person events in 2021, the Technology Association of Oregon is limiting the number of in-person attendees at the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards to a maximum of 250 people. Priority will be given to finalists, honorees and attendees from regional technology companies.

We acknowledge that this is a very big change from years past, and one we did not take lightly. We expect that the 2022 Oregon Technology Awards will be back up and running at full capacity.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

TAO Member Technology Company, $200

Non-Member Technology Company, $300

Register here: web.cvent.com/event

A free live stream of the 2021 Oregon Tech Awards will be available on Thursday, September 16.

