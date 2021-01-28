3 Items Your Team Needs to Work Remotely

These days, if your team doesn’t have the ability to transition to a remote working scenario at a moment’s notice, then you could find yourself in a difficult situation when it comes to being able to keep your business running smoothly. Furthermore, there are more people now than ever before who find themselves preferring to work from home as opposed to going into the office day in and day out. If you want to be able to hire and retain the best talent, giving people the option to work remotely, even on a part-time basis, is becoming essential.

That being said, you can’t just simply send people home to work and hope for the best. Instead, you have to provide them with all of the equipment that they will need in order to do their jobs properly. While the process of outfitting your remote employees with the items they need will be an investment on your part, it is one that you simply cannot avoid at this point in time.

While the specific needs of your remote employees will depend heavily on their particular jobs and responsibilities, there are a few items that all remote workers, regardless of industry, are going to need to have at their disposal. Here are three such items that you should provide each of your remote workers with.

1. A Laptop

First and foremost, your employees are going to need good quality and reliable laptops so that they can work remotely. These laptops need to be able to handle any programs that they will be running and must also have adequate processors so as to not slow your employees down. There are a variety of options out there, so you should do your research when shopping. With the right laptops at their disposal, you workers will be able to log in and get to work from any location.

2. A Phone

In addition to a reliable laptop, each of your remote workers is going to need a phone. While installing a business landline in each person’s home isn’t the most practical option, there are plenty of options for cell phones that you can consider. Smartphones are undoubtedly a popular choice for many businesses as they allow your remote workers to access features such as emails and messaging apps at any time. You should be able to find a reliable and affordable cell phone plan for your workers without much difficulty.

3. A Scanner

With everyone working from different locations, it is no longer going to be possible to simply bring a document down the hall to another person. For this reason, where applicable, employees should be equipped with a scanner. With a good scanner, they will be able to share documents that they might only have in hard-copy form easily with one another. If investing in scanners for each of your workers isn’t an option, you can always subscribe to a scanning app that they can use directly from their smartphones.