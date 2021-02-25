4 Features That Make Collaborative Robots Ideal for Assembly Lines with Changing Workflows

In the modern manufacturing environment, small businesses don’t have the luxury of specialization. This is because they have to deal with the ever-changing needs of consumers. Furthermore, new technologies and new processes are being invented at a historic rate, and so in order to survive, any entities in the manufacturing space have to have the ability to quickly adapt and change. This includes changing their workflows.

As a result, the ability to quickly change production processes in order to adapt to consumer needs or existing technologies has become a competitive advantage among small businesses. This is so especially for those that can do so seamlessly and without having to spend a lot of money. This is an advantage that collaborative robots usually afford small businesses. Here is why.

Intuitive software

Collaborative robots usually come with advanced software that has intuitive software. As a result, one doesn’t need to be highly skilled in order to properly program and reprogram them. It also means that in case of the need to get the robots to handle different tasks, a business won’t have to worry about extended downtimes since reprogramming the robots is easy and doesn’t take a lot of time.

As a result, if your business experiences the need to constantly change its workflows, opting for a collaborative robot is a great idea. This is because with these assembly line robots redeployment will be less of a headache as far as reprogramming is concerned. You won’t have to hire an expert to do it. It will also be less cost;y as far as opportunity costs are concerned. And overall, it will make for smoother transitions between workflows.

Small size

When you have to change your production workflow, being able to fit everything into an existing space becomes challenging. If you have to deal with bigger machines or robots, your job becomes even more complicated. This can place a limitation on how flexible you can be.

Collaborative robots have a small physical footprint. They can be stacked vertically, placed on spaces as small as tables, and they generally don’t require much in order to operate efficiently. As a result, when you have to change your workflow layout, they won’t present a problem. Not having to think about leasing more space or overcrowding is something that will make it easier for you to make the necessary workflow changes without any hindrance.

Lightweight

In addition to being small in size, collaborative robots are light in weight. This means that moving them from one place to another is easier. And in cases where they have to be stacked vertically, or placed on top of platforms, one doesn’t have to worry about investing extra money and time to enhance the strength of such structures. This is something that will make pivoting affordable and less time-consuming.

Interchangeability of end-of-arm tools

One of the things that makes collaborative robots ideal for use in assembly lines is the fact that they don’t have fixed end-of-arm tools. These tools can be easily replaced without needing significant reprogramming or disassembly. In fact, these robots are designed to have interchangeable arms that utilize different technologies, something that makes them incredibly versatile.

If your workflow changes arise as a result of needing to change your processes, then having a collaborative robot is something that will make the change affordable. This is because in most cases, all you need for the cobot to execute an entirely new process is to retool it. Simply changing its arm can transform it from an effective picking tool to an incredible drilling and screw tightening robot. The fact that you can do this without having to invest in expensive hardware is incredibly advantageous.

Therefore, if you are a small business operating in a rapidly changing environment, investing in a collaborative robot is something that you should consider. This is because deploying these robots in your facility will arm you with the flexibility that you need.