4 Things to Consider when Buying a Golf Cart

Golf is not a quick and easy game and walking around the course can soon get tiring. Whether you are new to the world of golfing, or you are a seasoned pro, a golf cart is one of those golfing essentials that many players long for. Not only can they make life on the course a whole lot easier, but it can also make you play better.

Many people make the mistake of thinking that a golf cart is too expensive, but they can be affordable and can transform your golfing skills. However, there are some things that you should think about before buying a golf cart so that you get the most out of your purchase.

Gas Vs Electric

One of the first things that you should think about when shopping for a golf cart is to consider whether you should go for a gas or electric vehicle. When you think about a golf cart, you probably think about old, slow, creaky machines that loudly make their way around the course, but there have been major improvements in the golf cart industry in recent decades. With that in mind, the type of golf cart you go for depends largely on the type of courses that you play on. For example, gas golf carts are great for hilly areas or long distances. However, electric carts are a lot quieter alternatives and are great for short distances. Yet, if your favorite course has steep slopes, it may struggle to get around.

Seating Features

For most golfers, a golf cart offers them an added luxury to their game of golf, as well as extra comfort when playing 18 holes. Therefore, it is important to think about the seating features that a golf cart has to offer before buying it. For example, if you are only looking for a cart to transport yourself and your golf clubs, then a two-seater cart is perfect. However, if you play within a bigger group, you may find that a four or six-seater is more fitting for your needs.

You can also go that extra mile by adding some customized seat covers to your golf cart. While some golfers may prefer to go for bold and colorful covers, there are also UV treated and water resistant seat covers available to protect the seats.

Maintenance Costs

Many people are put off from investing in a golf cart because they are concerned about the maintenance costs, which can soon start to add up. While some golf carts are more expensive than others, there is a long list of added costs and repairs that you could be liable to pay for. However, it is important to note that you can considerably cut down your maintenance costs by taking good care of your golf cart, and getting it looked at by professionals regularly. This can help prevent small issues developing into big and costly repairs.

Consider Insurance

When looking for the right golf cart for them, many people forget to consider the cost of insurance. Most golf clubs will expect you to have insurance cover when using a golf cart on their course, so it is crucial that you look at how much a policy could set you back. This will largely depend on the age and size of the golf cart you have your eye on. Insurance policies for golf carts generally include protection against vandalism or theft, public liability, and damage. However, it is important that you double check with the policy provider.

Investing in a golf cart is a great way to up your game on the course by helping you to conserve your energy while also looking like a golf pro. By considering a few things before making your purchase, you can find the right cart that is perfect for you!