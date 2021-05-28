4 Things to Consider When Using PDF Files on Web Pages

Google can always crawl, index, and even rank your PDFs. Most important. To avoid affecting your website’s performance, you must use PDF files on your web pages. This article shares some crucial things to consider when using such files on your site after web development.

1. Optimize your PDF files

Like the images on your webpage, you need to reduce the size of your PDF files. Fortunately, this is an easy process that doesn’t call for special skills. To start, generate PDF with VB.NET, open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat, and select file. Next select properties and head to the descriptions tab.

You will then find “Fast Web View” right at the bottom of your window. Optimize your PDF if it says “No.” Use the right fonts to optimize the files further. Zapf Dingbats, Symbol, Courier, Helvetica, and Times are excellent fonts to use.

2. Use keyword-rich filename

Your file name is as important as other components of your website, so be sure to treat it that way. Make sure your file has a name that is keyword-relevant and search-friendly. For instance, if you name your file; how to Optimize Images. Then name your PDF file as how-to-optimize-images-pdf.

Though an underscore is also acceptable, consider using hyphens to separate words. Also, you want to do away with hashes, comas, and other punctuations.

3. Use the right heading tags

Your PDFs can contain a lot of helpful information, which is why you need to break your content with subheadings. Below are some of the best practices to embrace when giving your content the right heading tags.

The H1 serves as the headline on your page. Make sure it is unique to that particular page. Your headlines should not exceed a maximum of 100 characters. Even better, ensure they start with the Primary keyword. Use H2 and H3 to break the content into smaller sections.

4. Give it a Meta description

Not everyone knows how to edit the description properties of their PDF, but it is an easy process. Begin by opening your PDF with Adobe Acrobat. Select the file and click on properties. Select the description tab, and you will be able to add a Meta description to your PDF file.

Your Meta description should not be more than 170 characters, which is a maximum of 1-3 sentences. For better results, begin your description with an action word, such as a shop, discover, explore, find, get, or research. In the description, be sure to add your primary and secondary keywords as soon as possible.

Closing Thoughts

This article will help you understand how to use PDF files on your webpage. Whether you are an experienced webmaster or a beginner, these tips don’t need special skills to use. Besides making work easier for those who want to extract PDF files from a website. The right practice on your website will improve its performance. Do you have any questions about the pointers shared above? Be sure to get in touch with us, and we will share more details with you; also, you can leave a comment below.

About the Author

Emily Lamp is a professional writer, working closely with many aspiring thinkers and entrepreneurs from various companies. She is also interested in lifestyle travel, business growth and self-improvement.