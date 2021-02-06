4 Ways to Encourage Customers to Buy Your New Product or Service

Today, developing a new product or service isn’t always an easy task. With more and more products and services available to customers, it’s becoming more difficult than ever before to come up with truly unique and new ideas. However, even if you’re offering something that has been done before, the good news is that there are several steps that you can take to make it stand out from the crowd and appeal to your target audience more than the competition.

Invest in Stand-Out Packaging

If you are manufacturing a new product that’s going to be on sale to customers in stores, the packaging that it arrives in can make all the difference to how much attention it generates. Generic packaging that looks the same as half the other products on the shelves might be a safe bet, but it’s also a surefire way to ensure that your product doesn’t immediately stand out. You can work with thepkglab.com for exciting custom packaging ideas that will help your product stand out for the right reasons on the shelves and encourage your customers to try it over the other options.

Offer a Money-Back Guarantee

Many customers often worry about the ‘what if’s when trying out a new product. Perhaps they are concerned that it won’t be something that they like or use after all, or maybe they are concerned that it won’t live up to the hype or the promises that you make. This is why, along with being realistic about what your product does and how it can improve your customers’ lives, it’s a good idea to offer a money-back guarantee in a certain period of time after the customer makes the purchase with no questions asked. This will give people more confidence to buy your product and try it out.

Offer a Trial Period

If you’re selling a service, the same might apply where customers are worried about it not working as well as they’d hoped for them after signing up and parting with their money. A trial period can be a great way to get around this worry by giving your audience the chance to try it out before they buy. This could be a free period of trying out the service before signing up for the full price or a short initial period at a very low price to remove money concerns and give customers the option to fully explore what you offer before making a final decision. Not only will this encourage customers to sign up, but it can also help to minimize complaints and refunds in the future.

Create Special Offers

People love getting something for free, and there are tons of special offer ideas that you can use in order to encourage more people to buy your product or sign up for your service. ‘Buy one get one free’ options are ideal choices, or if you’re selling a service, you could partner up with another company to offer free gifts and perks, e.g., insurance companies that partner with restaurants to offer half-price meals for their customers.

With so many new products and services coming onto the market these days, it’s important to be creative in making yours stand out and encouraging your customers to buy it.