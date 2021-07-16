5 Business Card Trends You Need to Know in 2021

When it comes to business, there’s nothing more professional and gratifying than two people exchanging business cards over a cup of warm coffee. Also, we couldn’t agree more with the fact that the first impression is always the best impression.

Anyways, in this era of digital dominance, it’s always smarter to use contactless business cards instead of paper prototypes.

Why Should You Choose a Digital Business Card?

They are not only safe but also pocket-friendly, especially, being in this current situation of the biological apocalypse.

Makes the interaction much easier than before.

Generate one card and you are ready to share it via all the social media handles like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

It can easily be converted into different formats of files.

It is user-friendly and it doesn’t require the need of extrinsic factors.

Digital cards are eco-friendly and have no harm to the environment.

It saves time and makes you look professional.

Fortunately, there are some amazing trends in creating good digital business cards , which would make this first impression even more notable. Gear up for some of the trends which you can use for your business cards.

Color Gradient Background

If you think that choosing gradients as background for business cards is less professional, you may be wrong. Color gradient background with highlighted title and a bold font will definitely sound professional and warm.

Though this theme was introduced back in the nineties, it has started to emerge again in the form of cards, wrappers, and stickers. There are various options when it comes to gradients. You can pick some really attractive color combinations or you could simply use the colors on your company logo or theme.

Jumbled Fonts

Yeah! Using jumbled fonts for the titles is trendy too. It gives your card a stylish yet professional touch. Using jumbled fonts is not only unique but also very appealing to look at. People who love minimalism can use jumbled fonts, as they cover the maximum of the available space so that heavy designs aren’t required to finish the look.

Gen-Z Yellow

There is no color as vibrant and optimistic as yellow. You may ask what is gen-z yellow. Gen-Z yellow symbolizes the acknowledgment received by generation Z (people born between 1997 to 2015). As most of the netizens are gen z ers, you can achieve maximum authenticity by using the theme “yellow”.

Psychologically speaking, yellow is one of the colors that grabs immediate attention due to its radiant vibes. This feature helps for brand awareness and brand recognition as well. Many hues go with the theme of yellow. Some of the famous combinations are yellow and black, yellow and classic white, and yellow and olive green. Again, if you think yellow is too much you can use some shade of it that matches the combination you chose or matching your company theme or logo.

Maximalism

“Maximalism is the new black”. Using the concept of maximalism in business cards may sound a bit uncompromising and less professional but it’s actually not. There are more options and combinations in maximalism when compared to minimalism. Canva offers a wide spectrum of maximalist templates which are absolutely free and stunning.

Go Old School

Choosing old school themes for business cards is not weird as it sounds. People and their mindsets may have changed but not their memories. Everybody loves to take a trip down the memory lane, once in a while. Imagine using this concept in your business cards. It not only creates a great first impression but also increases the closure with your client.

QR Code

People expect everything to be easy. It’s not just their mentality but also a necessity as of now. Use any of the QR code generators available online to set up a QR code for your digital business card. This gives the clients easy access to your company’s information which in turn makes the interaction simpler than before.

The Bottom Line

One of the famous chief amazement officers(CAO), Shep Hyken has once quoted that “Recognize that every interaction you have is an opportunity to make a positive impact on others”. Therefore, it is always advisable to make a wonderful first impression. In the case of business, business cards carry a huge influence. So, make sure you always research the ongoing trends and terms to make yourself more approachable and client-friendly.