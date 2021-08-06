5 Decisions for Entering College

Summer is here, and for those who have graduated high school and are headed straight for college, it is an exciting time. There are a lot of decisions to be made. Whether you’re the student or the parent of the student, you might be stressed and anxious. Luckily for every stress, there is a solution. College has changed and students’ needs are evolving. Whoever the student is, wherever they are going to school, and whatever they’re going to school for, here are a few decisions that need to be made about entering college.

Will You Take Out Loans?

Student loans are the topic of many conversations these days. They are the cause of stress, financial turmoil, and other problems. This is why it is the first question you should ask yourself. If you or your child is going to college this fall, you probably already know how you are going to pay for college. There are a variety of different loan options, but keep in mind that 71 percent of non-homeowners are repaying their debt instead. Of course, student loans are an option, but you should be ready for what that entails. It’s a complicated situation, but if you know what you are getting into you’ll have an idea of what to do when it comes to paying for college.

Will You Stay in the Dorms?

Another pivotal thing to decide is whether or not the student will stay in the dorms. Is the college or university in your area? Will the student stay at home ? If it’s far away, will the student stay on campus or off? While it depends on how much it costs to stay in the dormitory compared to the apartments and rooms in the area. In some cases, apartments are a better option for students, but some are struggling to find a place. Whatever the decision, making rent cheap for the student is a great concern but also so is their safety. Making sure that the student lives with safe people they are comfortable with is key.

How Will You Ship Things to the School?

One thing you should think about when you are applying to schools is if they have lockers for college. While this might not seem like a significant factor in where you go to school, it is often representative of how evolved the school is. If they have these advanced lockers that connect to smartphones, it is an indicator that the college is modern and able to meet the needs of its students. Not only is it a great way to know when your packages are delivered when you need to order school supplies or clothes, but it will also help you ship your belongings to the school.

How Will You Get Around?

While it depends on where you are going to school and where you are leaving, another integral decision is to decide how you will get around. Will you bring a car to the school? Will you take public transportation? If you are taking the train, buses, and other forms of transportation, students often get passes at a lower price. This also comes into play when you’re deciding where the student will live. If they are staying on campus, it will be a lot easier but then it could be difficult to leave. It all depends on your particular situation, but transportation is definitely something to consider.

Will You Get a Job?

Another thing to keep in mind is whether or not the student is going to get a job. While you may qualify for a personal loan to cover emergency expenses, how will you cover everyday costs? On the other hand, working can also get in the way of their studies. This is a decision that can be difficult for many students and their families. If the student will work, where will they work? How will they get there? Will it be on campus or off? What will this money cover? These all are questions you should ask before the student decides to work while they’re going to college.

It’s an exciting time for students, but it has never been more difficult to pay for college. There are a lot of moving parts. When you ask yourself important questions, the student and their family will be able to figure out just what to do.