5 Easy Steps You Can Take Right Now To Help You Get Hired In The Digital Age

How do you get hired in the age of social media, online recruiting, and personal brands? By following these five easy steps.

Get To Know A Company

Before you apply for a job, do some research on the company.

Check out how they talk about their brand or their mission statement in ads and online.

Find out how often they hire, and if they hire the same type of person every time.

Investigate their reviews on neutral sites, particularly those from former employees.

Determine if there’s a pattern in why people choose to work for the company, or why they choose to leave.

You don’t want to waste time applying for a company only to get the job and discover you don’t want it.

Showcase Your Skills

Rewrite your resume and cover letter based on the job you’re applying to.

Only include job experience and skills that are relevant to the role.

Highlight areas of your history that align with their brand.

Add a bit of personality to your cover letter. Explain why you want to work for them and how your skills align with their goals.

Don’t be generic. Phrases like “problem-solver” don’t tell them enough about you.

Tell a story that showcases the kind of employee you are and how you provide value.

Companies are using tools like purchasing job ads in real-time to attract qualified candidates to apply. Your resume and CV will be among many, so make sure they’re giving the best first impression.

Have A Personal Brand

Companies look for employees who are in line with their business’s branding. So it’s up to you to build a personal brand that appeals to the companies you apply to.

Build a personal website that shows off your skills, resume, CV, and tells them a little more about you.

Make professional social media pages that only contain content that’s suitable for work.

Leverage your social media to the fullest by building a following of your own. Companies like to know you bring potential customers with you.

If you have a specific company in mind, align your personal brand with their company brand. Promote similar ideas and interests that will attract them.

Building a strong personal brand will give you an edge that other applicants may not have.

Prepare A Persuasive Pitch

When you get an interview, you’ll need to sell the company on why they should hire you. Create a pitch that:

Includes your qualifications.

Summarizes your relevant history.

Highlights the skills they’re looking for.

Showcases your personality.

Puts you in alignment with their company culture. For example, if they’re known for using the color green on everything, wear something green to the meeting.

Your pitch should be short, direct, and interesting. Leave them impressed by your qualifications and your presence.

Seek Training And Education

When seeking new employment, consider learning some new skills. It never hurts to learn something new, and recent training or education shows you’re still dedicated to what you do.

Look for workshops teaching skills that are relevant to the jobs you’re applying to.

Find classes you can attend that offer a certificate or other proof of completion at the end.

Learn a new skill that can be paired with an existing skill to increase productivity. For example, if you’re in content creation, take a course that teaches you how to market what you create.

Find a mentor or peer who is qualified to advise you on your next steps.

Self-teach by reading books and watching educational content on relevant subjects.

Taking on training or additional education shows that you’re willing to learn and adapt to a role.

Getting hired in the digital age is all about adapting. You have to mix the traditional with the brand new to create a unique image of yourself that companies can’t resist.