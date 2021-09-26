5 great Google tools for your business

Business needs the advertisement to grow their audience and increase sales. A small business started with friends or colleagues needs attention and strategy to improve it. Even service of writing work can be a business, consult termpapereasy.com to find help for writing tasks. A growing business is the main concern for people to increase their conversion rate. Look for the option of advertisement and popularity through google tools.

Google has introduced such tools that will help you to see your competitors and their ranking. Here are 5 amazing tools for your business:

Google Analytics:

The strategy of marketing is changed due to the use of social media and technology. To maximize the conversion rate, digital marketing has opted. To see the progress of your competitors, Google Analytics is the best tool to use. It will show traffic on business pages, its time, day and reveals the interaction of the visitor with the website. This will help you to gain insights into visitor and their intent on visiting the website. Including this tool in the marketing strategy will display the returning visitors and also reveal their location of accessing the website.

Google Alerts:

The objective of using this tool is to alert you from any updates regarding social media, keywords relevancy, and much more. It will keep a check on keywords and display the product according to the information provided on it. You can change the settings based on your priority of getting notifications and alerts. This tool becomes handy in alerting your competitor’s progress.

Google My Business:

Signing on this tool will help you to connect with your audience and consumers. Having business listed on Google will be an edge for you as your information related to business such as an address, contact numbers, and other details will be accessible to them. This increases your chances to have more potential customers.

Google AdWords:

Looking for a platform for advertisement? Google AdWords would be the best tool for your business to grow and increase your target audience. Business website traffic can be increase by ads and you have to pay for every ad that is clicked. You need to devise a proper strategy for advertisement deciding the demographics and keeping money in mind you want to invest in ads. Social media is the best way to reach people and increase your business visibility. You can target people based on location, language, gender, and choices.

Google Search Console:

This tool is considered to be the best source of keyword optimization. It will give an insight into trends and domains of the website of other businesses. Also, it will be helpful to rank your website by optimizing keywords on different search engines. This will increase your brand visibility and creates attraction for the customer. Tool identity the crawl index of websites, errors, and how to fix it.