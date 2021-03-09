5 Online Resources for the Entrepreneur in You

Photo by Ruslan Burlaka from Pexels

The business world has changed immensely since the Great Recession of 2009. More people have left their workplaces due to layoffs, furloughs, or dissatisfaction. In turn, they’ve decided to start their own businesses.

On average, over 625,000 companies are annually created by would-be entrepreneurs. You might be one of these individuals. Or you could be someone with an entrepreneurial spirit inside that wants to leap.

Either way, you need information to be a successful businessperson. Not only to grow the company but to get through some of the hardest parts of its progress. Several online resources can help the entrepreneur in you. Here are five examples.

Podcasts

The greatest thing about the podcast revolution is it has brought so many successful people into cars, homes, and other locations. Additionally, those people tend to interview other entrepreneurs on how they succeed in business.

One of the best entrepreneur podcasts helps women become the best businesspeople. The I Heart My Life podcast features real-life discussions about being an entrepreneur that highlights the peaks and valleys. Other popular podcasts include The Tim Ferriss Show, NPR’s How I Built This, and The Side Hustle Show.

Newsletters

Not every newsletter is a long advertisement for a company’s product or service. There are several out there that provide important information to entrepreneurs. Items that go beyond signing up for the latest training session.

The newsletters that subscribers continue to read offer current advice on how to start their businesses and what to do when they reach a bursting point to move to the next level. They dole this information out in large dollops instead of saving it for a class.

Free Coding Classes

At the start, entrepreneurs need low-cost techniques to launch websites and mobile apps. Therefore, they have to do some things on their own before money roles in. One of the items they may need to learn is coding.

This is critical to develop websites and mobile apps with smooth user interfaces and quick operations. Luckily, there are sites like Code Academy that help entrepreneurs find their way. The free courses on this resource introduce people to languages like HTML and CSS that make applications shine.

Ideas

Sometimes you have an entrepreneurial spirit but don’t have a viable idea to implement. Don’t worry, because the internet has your back. Several sites list dozens of small business ideas to choose from.

Don’t worry if you know others that have started similar businesses. An idea obtained from SpringWise or another site is simply a foundation. You end up molding the idea into something that’s purely yours.

The good thing about these types of sites is they give you more than one idea to try. Many successful entrepreneurs have made good money from working on multiple projects. Just be sure you have the bandwidth to make it happen.

Business Plans

A business can’t grow, let alone move forward, without a plan. While some start with a few lines on a notepad, others need a comprehensive plan that charts out their progress.

The internet has resources that provide business plan templates for all types of companies. Sites like BPlans allow someone to download a plan and use its information to fill out their own tasks. In the end, it saves time and money that can be used for other business-building operations.

To be an entrepreneur in the 21st century is much easier to accomplish than in previous decades. There’s no longer a need to scour libraries and other external resources to get the data you need. There are plenty of online options for the entrepreneur in you.

This isn’t only the practical data. There’s a good chance the entrepreneurs you want to emulate are also online. This means you can get direct advice from them to move forward in your business goals.

As with anything on the internet, make sure you validate the information you receive. Especially if it comes from someone who says they are a successful entrepreneur. Use your best judgment to determine what portion of their advice, if any, will work for you.

In the end, take your time to move forward. Your new business will explode before you know it.