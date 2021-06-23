5 Reasons Why Employers Are Using Workplace Personality Assessments

In the work environment, we’re constantly trying to develop our strengths and improve on our weaknesses. But it’s not always completely obvious what those are.

Workplace personality assessments are helping employers to find out more about their staff. Here are five benefits for companies that carry out these individual assessments.

Simple to conduct

With time at a premium for so many businesses, some employers may be concerned about minutes being taken out of the working day to complete these appraisals. But workplace personality tests can be completed in a streamlined and straightforward way.

Thomas, the leading talent assessment platform provider, says its workplace personality tests contain 78 questions but can be done in just 10 minutes thanks to a simple scale answer format. No training is required to take the test and the results are accessible for employers promptly.

It means these tests are easily implementable as part of a routine, even for those in a fast-paced work environment.

Get detailed results

While workplace personality tests can be straightforward for employers to make part of their staff assessments, the results are comprehensive.

According to Thomas, the 78 questions in their test provide companies with a detailed breakdown of the positives and negatives of their workers. This will include details on what environments bring the best out of certain employees, how they can adapt in high-pressure scenarios and how ambitious they are.

Subsequently, productivity can be improved and reasons can be discovered for staff members who may be underperforming.

Based on strong research

Any employer could put together a list of 78 questions to ask their staff to find out more information about them. But the best workplace personality assessments are based on a solid foundation of research, ensuring the right questions are being put forward in the right way.

Thomas says its workplace personality assessments are concocted on the basis of the world-renowned Big Five psychological theory. Those findings have been extrapolated to a workplace setting, with thousands of participants taking part in psychometric research.

It means employers can be sure the results they attain from this process are sound, as is any subsequent advice that is provided to individuals on their team.

Relevant to Each Employee

For a lot of companies, especially those with larger workforces, it can be difficult to consider the needs of every individual, with the staff treated as a homogenous entity.

A workplace personality assessment gives employers more details on each individual employee than they would ever be able to attain through time-consuming one-on-one conversations. The results of these surveys can be quickly analysed and workers who have certain skills that are being under-utilised can be given better direction moving forward.

It means gems could be unearthed in one area of the company to better help other facets of the business.

Shows Staff You Care

Rolling out a workplace personality assessment scheme is a great way to show staff you are interested in them as individuals and their development with the company.

Workers can so often feel taken for granted, but a test that assesses where they can improve, where they may be better utilised and what they are good at paints the picture of a company that cares.

That can only enhance the reputation of the organisation, keep staff turnover in check and help attract stronger candidates to positions further down the line.