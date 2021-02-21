5 Steps for Improving Communication Within Your Business

Good communication is what is going to enable your business to run seamlessly and be able to grow in a positive way. Good communication not only leads to better business practices, but it also helps to improve the overall mentality and morale of your employees. As employees are such a vital part of your business machine, good communication therefore has many benefits which can positively affect your business overall.

Here are 5 key steps for improving communication within your business.

Step 1: Make Internal Communication Easy

Have a system in place for effective internal communication, which all employees can be aware of. Is there a preferred method of communication, such as email or phone call? Is there a manager in particular who should be spoken to regarding specific concerns? Who can employees speak to regarding system issues, or customer concerns?

If you do not have a system in place which outlines specific procedures and those in charge, then uncertainty and mistakes can easily lead to bad communication and problems during the work day.

Step 2: Concentrate on Written Communication

Having a trail of communication can really help to avoid mistakes or misunderstandings. For instance, an email trail and written information to refer back to can ensure that points are backed up and understood, as opposed to a spoken conversation in which details may be missed or forgotten.

You may even want to use a software system which allows written notes and updates to be entered as a log.

Step 3: Use Collaborative Software

To get your employees working from the same page and to allow them to work easily as a team, you may want to consider collaborate software solutions. These solutions, like 365 Office suite, enable employees to have access to the same information in one place, as well as being able to easily communicate with other team members regarding tasks and documents.

Step 4: Be an Approachable Manager

Communication can easily hit a brick wall if employees do not feel comfortable raising issues or speaking with management. This makes it more likely that they will not speak up or will perhaps be afraid to admit mistakes during daily tasks.

Ensuring a positive environment when it comes to employees and management, and ensuring an open-door policy, will create a healthier atmosphere for good communication to always be at the forefront of everything you do.

Tips for encouraging a more open atmosphere in this way include:

Inviting employees to always ask you questions or come to you with problems

Being open and ready to hear employees (such as avoiding telling them you are too busy)

Arranging regular appraisals so that employees have an open platform to discuss feedback and issues

Step 5: Consider Creating a Company Handbook

Handbooks provided to every employee are a great way to make sure that all relevant information is accessible, and to help employees work from the same guidelines. Handbooks can also be regularly updated in line with changing company procedures, but this can help to build continuity between employees and improve communication.

Final Thoughts

Good communication can take a lot of conscious effort and manual steps, but the sooner you set the groundwork for good practices, the better your communication will be for employees and the business going forward.