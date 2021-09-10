5 steps to take after water damage to your house

You may see a leaking roof, a leaking pipe, or a flood. What do you believe they have in common, though?

At any time and in any location, it can occur. Water damage at a time can be tough to manage. A pipe leak, an internal leak, or a flood in your area can result from it.

The drawback of water damage is that it destroys everything in its path. You may experience a wide range of emotions because of these products.

If the problem is not fixed within the first 24-48 hours, it can cause severe damage to both interior and external components. So, what are your alternatives now?

Restoration is required to address the situation and resolve the issue to turn your house back into its original state. This article discusses all the possible steps one should take to reduce water damage.

1) Keep yourself safe

Everyone’s safety is of profound concern. One should not roam around if your property has been flooded or there is much-standing water. Because water conducts electricity, you risk being electrocuted if you walk around in it without taking the appropriate precautions.

If feasible, turn off all the switches as soon as possible to avoid getting electrocuted and shut off the main power supply.

There must be safeguards in place. You could be injured if you don’t shut off the water supply, the gas pipeline, and the power. You should be aware that the water might include sewage, leaves, branches, biohazards, garbage, and other pollutants that can cause skin infections. While walking around the home, you should wear long-sleeved shirts, trousers, a face mask, a face shield, gloves, and long boots.

2) Start with vacating the water

The first step in the process is to remove the standing water from the property. Standing water can cause massive damage to the property. You can remove moisture from your property in several ways. Either you can employ a shop-vac or remove the water using an electric water pump or steam water pump.

You can also remove water manually by using a bucket the water level is shallow. This process is time-consuming and exhausting. You can also hire a professional water restoration company as they can quickly resolve the problem. The water should be removed within 24-48 so that the amount of damage is least.

3) Making the place dry

After you’ve drained the water, make sure the area is arid. Remove all carpets, rugs, personal objects, clothing, and furniture. Allow them to dry in the sun until fully blackened.

Mold thrives in wet and moist environments, and it may grow in as little as 24 hours after being exposed to water. Mold may grow on any surface and hollow it out. Open all windows and fans to dry the inside structure of your home thoroughly. Turn on the ventilation system, if at all possible, to speed up the procedure.

To speed up the drying process, you may utilise dehumidifiers or other fans. Make sure your central heating and cooling system is turned on since it will save you money.

4) Cleaning the place

Once the place is dried out and water is removed, you must choose which objects are helpful and a waste. Do not keep items immersed in water for more than 48 hours: dry the furniture, carpets, rugs, clothing, shoes, kitchenware, and other objects. After drying, sanitise them to prevent mould growth.

Discard the food items since they may cause stomach infections, diarrhoea, jaundice, and other ailments. You should also remove all water carpeting and electrical equipment since these are likely no longer usable.

5) Start project restoration

After removing the water and drying the area, you need to return it to its original state. If the damage is minimal, you may perform minor repairs, but if the damage is severe, you may need to find a temporary house to reside in while repairs are carried out.

You may hire a restoration services company since they are educated in this sector and can handle most of the repairs for you, including carpets and insurance claims. It will make the process simpler. After the restoration is complete and you’ve received the necessary clearance from the proper authorities, you can move back into your house.