Planning to develop a game but wish to use tools that can make this process easier and more comfortable? Discover the best 5 tools to cope with the mission!

Game development is an extremely entertaining activity for engineering specialists. There exist hundreds of tools that can be applied in a thousand various approaches to design a cool game. Frankly speaking, the majority of those tools have a challenging background which means they were created to be used by super experienced game developers.

On the contrary, in this article, we are going to provide you with a short but informative overview of 5 tools that can make game development easier for specialists starting from freshmen to skillful game developers. Well, in case you have always dreamt about somehow simplifying your design activity, you’re lucky to have found this article!

Marvel

Marvel is proved to be one of the greatest game development tools that enable designing prototypes of transitions, interactions, and animations at once. You can share those prototypes with product managers or other development team participants.

A brilliant feature of Marvel that simplifies game creation is that game developers don’t require to possess a solid experience of tools like After Effects because the solution makes it possible to develop transition-based animations for a wide range of platforms and screen sizes. Engineers can design app screens right in this platform, then download from Photoshop or Sketch and easily deliver the interactive prototypes to the whole design team or customers. Both can give feedback or other commentaries on the screen. The last bonus ensures a more effective and fast partnership.

Articy:draft

One more tool that makes game development easier is called Articy:draft. This solution supports engineers in producing and systematizing game content. Articy:draft is a truly great tool as it consolidates different editors for various content design areas in one tool. So, you don’t need to spend much time searching for several tools to perform 3-4 separate design tasks! Outstanding, agree?

With the help of Articy:draft, game developers can implement hyperlinks and attachments to outer reference material and design objects. They get the opportunity even to link them to nodes. That performs on principle resembling email attachments.

Additionally, game developers may download screenplays from FinalDraft® as well as upload their branching patterns into Word docs with hyperlinks.

Engineers can design individual node templates via an extremely simple in use template editor to develop personal node types for skills, missions, objectives, and quests.

By the way, in case they modify templates later on, it will update (hands-off).

Unity Timer

Unity is considered a game development engine that provides engineers with a multi-dimensional system for designing games in 2D/3D formats. The strong development elements of this solution in combination with game monetization support and user data gathering make it a super effective tool for building top-performance games.

Perhaps the most exciting part of Unity that deserves attention is Unity Timer . While designing games, engineers implement timers on various development stages.

In some games, a countdown timer is introduced, while in others it optimizes the game complexity. It is also implemented to generate powerups and enemies in games. The Unity Timer solution adds much to simplify those things for accomplishment. Via using a simple subtraction or addition, game developers get the chance to transform a countdown timer into a counter. Moreover, they can map the timer as a rounded figure or in seconds/minutes.

The most wonderful feature of Unity Timer is that it can be created with the easiest coding line.

Cocos2D-x

Cocos2D-x is an easy game engine that is very popular among a wide range of game developers. This toll will make game development easier because it is open-source, cross-platform, and free. In case you are new in game development and want to learn this, you should start with Cocos2D-x. This is will give you a solid background for creating more challenging games later on.

The solution can be used to develop games for smartphones and desktops, involving iPad, iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows. It greatly simplifies game creation and saves time because engineers shouldn’t use various codes as only one game codebase should be written to edit it to all the platforms.

Unreal Engine

A reason why the game design tool called Unreal has won such positive feedback among game developers is its engine that enables engineers to depict breathtakingly realistic visuals.

The solution’s features that simplify game development involve modular platforms (pre-built), a source control integration interface, and configurable plugins. This tool offers support XBOX, AR, VR, HTML5, PlayStation, Android, iOS, and Windows.