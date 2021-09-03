5 Ways Running In The Morning Affects Writing Performance During The Day

As a writer, you probably spend most of your time sitting and creating content. But it gets even more tasking on your body if you write content for academic purposes. Anybody providing an essay writing service will agree that getting all those essays done can strain the body as much as the mind.

Being in a stationary position for too long can have you making an unplanned visit to the doctor, and when you are sick, you can’t be an efficient writer. That is why we recommend you try some activities to help yourself out. You may have seen athletes run while training, while running can help you perform better as a writer too. But it isn’t as easy as reading a blog. You must motivate yourself to begin running first thing in the morning. And to inspire you even more, this guide will show you how running can positively influence your writing habits.

1. Running makes you more productive

Many people ask, “how many days a week should I run?” We advise that you run daily but take two days off every week to avoid injuries. Like many other forms of exercise, running gives you the energy needed to get through the day. But to stay sharp as a writer, you need an occasional rest as much as you need exercise.

Regular running stimulates you mentally and physically, releasing adrenaline in your body that provides an extra boost during the day. The chemical produces an effect called “runner’s high,” which can last for hours even after exercising. It will make you energized and proactive as running increases your alertness and helps you get out of bed early.

2. Running exercises your heart muscles

A practical way to reduce the risk of heart diseases is running. In fact, running a mile a day can help you lower the chances of having cardiovascular diseases. According to research , runners have a 27% lower risk of early death and a 30% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular problems.

The statistics above apply to all runners irrespective of how many miles they cover. So you also stand to gain from running regularly as a writer. This exercise will improve your blood flow throughout the body, cooling you down on hot days and making you more comfortable while writing.

3. Thinking while running can help you overcome writer’s block

When you have writer’s block, you probably sit staring at your computer’s screen while trying to get the right inspiration to keep going. However, running can be a temporary but necessary distraction and escape from the task at hand. While running, you can mule over ideas to use in your novel or essay, which will help you get back to writing.

4. Running can serve as a form of meditation

Meditation can help you clear your mind and think of new ideas. However, as a writer, you rarely have enough time to tie your shoelaces properly, let alone sit with crossed legs meditating. Fortunately, there is a meditative feeling that comes with metered strides and measured breaths. A writer’s mind is a maze of ideas that you can not seem to put together. However, when you take advantage of running as a form of meditation, you will learn to control your thoughts and make better decisions.

5. Early morning running prepares you for the day

There is a Japan morning exercise called rajio taiso . Every morning, when the radio is on, the music starts to play, and everyone stops what they are doing to follow the performance. The exercise involves stretches which helps everyone ease the pent-up tension in their body, and they become ready for the day.

Early morning runs replicate the effects of the rajio taiso. They help you prepare for your day and can make you hungry too. And since running every morning will spur you to eat better, you will stay nourished enough to create written masterpieces.

Conclusion

As a writer, you must take exercise seriously since you will likely spend most days in a sedentary position. Running is one exercise that you can easily engage in to help you think clearly while also getting energized. So take these advantages discussed above and let them spur you to pick up your trainers and run around the block today.