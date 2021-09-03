5 Ways to Improve Sales in Your Call Centre

If your business has a call centre for sales, you should always be looking for ways to boost sales, empower your staff, and promote your brand through sales calls. Customer engagement and a strong script are half the battle, so here are some effective ways you can improve sales in your call centre.

Embrace technology

The technological landscape for call centres is always changing. With software such as ai powered sales automation and omnichannel communication finding their way into most call centres, it’s important that your call centre has tech that is updated and supportive.

The best call centre technology distributes leads and contacts, allows sales agents to pull up the information they need with ease and communicate with each other and other departments, and automates the call, sale, and scheduling process for your agents.

Create healthy competition

Healthy competition can motivate sales agents and create a positive and flourishing environment in your call centre. A particularly good way to ensure that competition brings agents together and encourages collaboration is to run team-based games and competitions in the call centre.

This list of motivational games for call centres has lots of fun and unique ideas for bringing some healthy competition into the workplace. Running these once a week or a couple of times a month and offering prizes at the end such as vouchers will motivate your staff and boost sales.

Improve employee engagement

Engaging your call centre staff with your business’s core values is vital if you want them to effectively communicate with potential customers and clients and if you want them to stick around for the long run.

The gamification tip above helps with this. Monthly quizzes on the business’s products or branding is another fun way you can boost employee engagement. In addition to this, celebrating success, running events and workshops for your staff, and rewarding them for being ambassadors of your brand will up their engagement and make them better salespeople.

Deliver consistent branding

Once your employees are aware of your branding, it’s important that this is delivered when they are making sales too. The first step in doing this is creating a mission statement that is short, simple, and memorable. This can be kept at every agent’s desk as a reminder of your core values.

After this, ensure your branding is consistent across all channels. That means that your call centre script, follow up emails, omnichannel messages, and call centre training should all contain the same messages and branding.

Upskill your staff

Upskilling your staff makes them better salespeople and boosts employee engagement. Upskilling is giving your staff skills beyond the basic training required for their role.

This could include training on your products and the market they exist in, customer relationship management (CRM) software training, marketing, social media, and sales workshops, and negotiation masterclasses.

Upskilling also means offering training for your agents in skills that do not typically come up in sales. From entrepreneur workshops to coding lessons, offering lots of opportunities for your staff to expand their knowledge and skills will make them happy to be working for you and well-rounded employees.