5 Ways to Modernize Your Web Design

Your business’s website is a vital marketing and branding tool, but it has to be up-to-date to serve its intended purpose. You may need to adopt responsive web design as more consumers access your site via mobile devices. Similarly, older content may no longer suit your SEO objectives, requiring a review of all your web articles, videos, and images.

By updating your website design, you can make it more relevant to user needs, improving visitor-to-buyer conversion rates. The site should also shine a positive light on your product—a goal you can achieve through rebranding and modernizing. To give your business site a meaningful facelift, you’ll need first to identify key functional and aesthetic features requiring improvement or modification.

Essentials for any Website

For your company website to have a fruitful online presence, it should have key elements, like:

Company background– You can provide this information on the about page. It's simply an introduction to your company, sharing your history and telling your audience about your products and services.

Company logo– It's a vital brand identity asset.

Color scheme– Effective use of web page colors gets your business noticed. You can also use color schemes for branding to further identify your company.

These features give a personality to the company and build brand awareness and recognition, all of which foster trust in an organization.

Modernize Your Website

There are a few ways to spruce up your website and make it more successful:

1. High-Quality Videos

Over the past decade or so, videos emerged as powerful marketing tools as it generates a better return on investment for them than static images. Videos are an effective way to capture your audience’s attention with messaging that relates to your brand.

There are several ways to use marketing videos on your business’s site. As an explainer, video can educate product users or explain unfamiliar concepts. You can also create engaging video ads to reach a broader customer base online.

With the many professional video editing tools available today, you have tons of options for creating impactful content. From iMovie and Adobe Spark Video to Animaker and Filmmaker Pro—video makers provide excellent functionality for producing animations, infographics, and other types of videos. Don’t forget to include closed captioning to make it easier for viewers to follow your presentations.

2. Rebrand

When it comes to rebranding your website, you’ll want to incorporate superior aesthetics on your page and web-based user interface design. Ensure these elements sport color schemes that resonate well with the target audience. To boost your brand recognition on-site, create a meaningful company logo.

You can use new website design themes to give your website a facelift. Even with these templates, modifying essential web functions and aesthetics can be time-consuming. Instead, consider web design services in New York to help your company rebrand.

3. Revamp Old Content

You want your content to stay fresh as part of your site’s rebranding. As you update it (including articles, videos, and images), ensure that all internal and outbound links still work. Also, organize the content so that it’s easy to sift through. Consider updating with current data and information.

4. Be Mobile-Friendly

Once you’ve refreshed your content, you’ll want to publish it in a form that’s readable across multiple platforms. Most people view a website on their smartphone before checking out its PC version, which is why you should prioritize mobile-friendly website design. Responsive design is critical here as images, navigation, and scrolling don’t work the same on desktops as on mobile platforms.

5. Incorporate Social Media

Integrate social media into your website as you wrap up your web design updates. Fortunately, incorporating Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter feed preview into your site isn’t difficult, with the wealth of resources, such as plug-ins, available nowadays. To provide a seamless experience for your followers or web visitors, ensure that all social links work and direct to the intended page.

Don’t forget to showcase positive reviews on social channels. These can significantly impact purchase decisions.

Updating Your Website Design for Business Success

A modern-looking, up-to-date website doesn’t just attract visitors—it inspires them to make purchases or sign up for email lists. You can modernize yours by updating your content, incorporating social media on-site, and making it more user-friendly. Don’t forget to create responsive pages to tap into a growing market of users on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.