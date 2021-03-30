541 Trends Boutique Hosts a Community Fundraiser Shop for the Dogs

541 Trends, a stylish women’s clothing, accessories and gift boutique located in Midtown Bend, will be hosting a fundraiser for Fences for Fido. The store is giving back for two weeks. Fifteen percent off their sales will go directly to Fences for Fido, March 31 to April 10. 541 Trends is located at 190 NE Irving Ave., Ste. 2, off Second, near Greenwood. Raffle baskets with donated goods from local businesses.

Fences for Fido is a local nonprofit organization that improves the quality of life for dogs living outdoors by building fences free of charge for families who keep their dogs on chains, tethers and in small enclosures. In addition to the fence, we also provide an insulated doghouse for each dog as well as spay/neuter services and emergency veterinary care when needed.

541 Trends Owner Matina Christopherson commented: “We are fortunate to have an organization with so many dedicated volunteers that give dogs a new life off chain and to live life with a comfortable shelter.”

541 Trends offers one of the largest selections of hand-selected women’s boutique clothing and accessories in Central Oregon, along with many unique gifts — open 11am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.

fencesforfido.org • 541trends.com • 541-385-8921