6 Facebook Marketing Tips That Are Still Effective In 2021

Facebook is a social media platform that had both ups and downs when it comes to marketing.

But, despite that, compare it to whatever other social platform out there, and you’ll notice that Facebook is still the biggest. The platform has over 2.3 billion monthly active users, and over 1 billion users access it on a daily basis. And, the most surprising fact is that the platform grew to this size within the span of only 13 years. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and pretty much any other social media platform haven’t succeeded in reaching this many monthly active users.

This means that Facebook remains on top, and you should consider than when it comes to advertising your business because the platform has the most enthusiast and engaged user-base of any social media channel by far. Data shows that 93% admit that they are using Facebook for marketing regularly. This means that roughly 3 million businesses use the social media platform strictly for their marketing efforts.

Considering the platform’s marketing potential, marketers need to pay a lot of attention to how they treat their presence on the platform. This article explores six Facebook marketing tips that are still effective in 2021.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/iurEAyYyU_c

1. Diversify the type of content you post

Data shows that 55% of marketers agree that content creation is their top inbound marketing priority. Yet, content creation isn’t an easy task. It takes a lot of creativity, energy, and time to achieve high-quality content. And, the tricky part is that it’s easy to get stuck in a holding pattern that may become boring or irrelevant for followers over time. Sure, using the same techniques that have worked in the past is easier and safe, but it leaves very little room for growth.

So, you need to diversify the type of content you post on your social media to keep it dynamic. Using the 70-20-10 rule may be just the solution for that. More precisely, the 70-20-10 rule means:

Publishing original content 70% of the time

Sharing content that already exists and is relevant to your audience’s interests 20% of the time

Creating self-promotional content 10% of the time

At the same time, you need to keep all the content you post varied. For example, you can use questions, callouts, insights from your industry, or surveys. Quality content that catches attention and engages is the best, so aim towards that when creating your posts.

2. Optimize your photos

You know what they say, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” That’s because they compress massive blocks of text that can be boring to read into visuals that people’s brains can process 60.000X faster. So, another essential thing you must do is to optimize all your visual elements, especially photos.

Like many of its competitors in the social media platforms war, Facebook is a highly visual network. So, high-quality images are a must to leave a good impression on your followers.

If you’re a brand, your profile picture will most likely be your logo. Make sure that the picture has excellent quality and high resolution. For your cover photo, you also need to choose a photo that does well for your brand. It can be made out of your brand’s colors, include a CTA, or showcase your most popular products to the audience.

3. Create a lot of video content

Speaking of visuals, video content is just as important in Facebook marketing as photos. They compress even more information about your brand, products/ services, the team behind your business’s name, and so on in an engaging form of content.

Data shows that video content is extremely popular among Internet users, with 75 million people in the US reporting to watch online videos daily. What’s more, it seems that even the mere mention of the word “video” in an email’s subject line can increase its CTR by 13%.

When it comes to videos shared on Facebook, data shows that videos that last less than 21 seconds are more likely to be watched until the end. So, keep your videos short, not 21 seconds short but under 2 minutes short, because it is believed that these get the most engagement. Plus, 50% of all videos are watched by Internet users on mobile devices. So, optimize your videos for mobile screens.

4. Advertise with Facebook Ads

If you’re not already using Facebook Ads, start now!

Facebook Ads is a very powerful marketing tool offered by the platform to marketers. Facebook ads allow brands to promote their page, posts, actions that users took, and even the website. They can be created in several forms, including images, videos, carousel, collections, and Instant Experiences.

When using Facebook ads, brands can choose to show what they want to promote to users that are targeted based on location, demographic, and profile information, particularly interests.

Now, the thing with Facebook ads is that they are a bit more technical than choosing a profile or cover photo. So, to make sure you’re not wasting your money and get no results, it’s best to work with a Facebook ad agency that can ensure that you have successful Facebook ad campaigns.

5. Share user-generated content

Luckily, sometimes, your followers do all the hard work for you when it comes to coming up with fresh content to post. If you’re vigilant enough to notice what people post about your brand on Facebook quickly, you can simply share their posts on your account.

Sharing user-generated content is a great strategy for a number of reasons:

It saves you time, energy, and perhaps even money

It promotes brand loyalty

It makes users feel included

It builds trust in your brand

What type of user-generated content can you use? Anything from photos shared by users about your brand or products, posts that mention you, to stories that mention your brand.

6. Use Facebook Page Insights to analyze your results

There’s always room to grow, even when it comes to improving your Facebook marketing efforts. And, luckily, the social media platform has a tool that can tell you in which direction you should look for growth.

The Facebook Page Insights tool allows you to monitor metrics from your page in terms of engagement, likes, or reach so that you get a clear idea of what content works and what doesn’t. Using this feature, you can analyze your results and improve what’s not performing as you’d want it to.