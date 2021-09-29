In the digital age, it’s not just online businesses that need websites. Even brick-and-mortar stores need to sustain an online presence. Information is more readily available than ever before, and anyone can do a quick Google search to find out about the businesses near them. However, despite most users vetting businesses online before going to them in person, only half of the businesses have an online presence.

While all businesses need to maintain an online presence, this is especially important for small businesses. Ignoring this opportunity leaves them out of the conversation, options available, and profits to be earned. In fact, a website is a company’s main tool for building a reputation, attracting customers, sharing information, and making a name for themselves in a competitive market. Keep on reading to discover the many benefits that websites provide to small businesses everywhere.

1. Competition

If your competitors don’t have websites, and you do, you’ll automatically stand out among the rest. However, it’s very likely that your competition already has websites. In this case, you’re behind, and you need to catch up to them.

It’s important to note that your competitors use their websites to keep their current customers and attract new ones. If you don’t have a website to compete with them, you may lose customers to them. Most customers tend to look up reviews or information from their computers, smartphones, and tablets before ordering, even if they plan to do it in person.

This makes being easily accessible and available critical to survival. Remember – while you may have better prices or higher-quality products, potential customers can’t know this unless you have a website they can find. Additionally, by going online, you’re competing with more than just a couple of neighbourhood stores. You can now compete with companies across the country.

2. Credibility and Authority

No matter how successful your business is or how popular your social media pages are among your audiences, the simple fact is that without a website, most customers don’t see you as legitimate. A website has many uses and advantages, but one of the main ones is lending credibility to your brand. This not only helps retain current customers but also attracts new ones.

A high-quality website helps establish your place in the industry. If your website gets views and provides quality content, it will be seen as authoritative. With a credible online presence, you can be known as a leader in your industry.

3. Growth

One of the primary benefits of a website for small business owners is that their business doesn’t just benefit in the short term. It continues to grow and flourish well into the future. While before, you may only have served those in your vicinity, now you can serve anyone who views your website and comes to visit your store. For example, with the Squarespace website builder , you can build both a website and an e-commerce store and continue to grow your business.

4. Customer Service and Communication

No matter how hard you work and try to be available for customers, it’s impossible to be available 24/7. With a website, you don’t have to. With an online presence, customers can communicate with you whenever they want from the comfort of their homes. This means that you’ll be able to respond in your own time without needing to sit by the phone all day.

Additionally, your website is a great place for showing off your excellent customer service since new visitors can see social proof in the form of reviews and testimonies.

5. Affordable Marketing

A website is a great tool for marketing your brand. In addition to increasing brand awareness, you now have a website to link to on your social media pages. You can also take advantage of content marketing on your website or go in another direction and use email marketing.

If you offer customers the opportunity to make accounts on your website or include lead magnets, you can build an email list and begin to market your products and services via email.

6. Visibility

If you use SEO to your advantage, you can achieve visibility on search engines like Google and Yahoo and attract more customers. This isn’t just for customers who are already looking for you. It’s for people who don’t even know your brand exists. By making your website visible on Google, you can help ensure that you keep bringing in new customers.

Therefore, if you’re a small business owner who has been hesitant about building a website, we hope these factors help you come to a decision.