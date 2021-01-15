6 Tips for Building a Career in Education

The field of education is the most satisfying and dynamic field for an eternal learner. But, before you start looking for jobs in this sector, it pays to think about where you want your career to take you.

Education is one of the most challenging sectors a person can work in. Anyone working in this sector can expect to work long hours in a highly stressful environment. However, teaching isn’t all bad. Not only is working in education extremely rewarding, but it can also be great fun too. If you want to build your career in education, then follow some of our top tips below:

1. Write a Career Plan

Before doing anything else, it’s a good idea to sit down and make a plan of where you want to be in the next five or ten years’ time. You may have dreams of becoming a Headteacher or you may dream of moving abroad and working in an international school. Whatever your dreams are, it’s important to note them down and work out how you’re going to achieve them.

2. Never Stop Learning

As with most jobs, it’s often all too easy to settle into a routine and a comfortable way of life. However, if you want to advance your career in education and you want to be able to apply for better roles in the future, then you will need to continue learning new skills.

Teachers and educators should adopt the philosophy that they should never stop learning. There’re lots of ways you can do this, you could read books on subjects you don’t understand, or you could consider enrolling in a course that will improve your skills and knowledge.

3. Follow Your Dreams

Many people find it difficult to find their dream job when they first leave university. However, it’s important to remember that the first job you take is just a starting point. Once you have enough real-life experience, you’ll be able to start searching for roles that are more suited to you. Not only will you benefit from teaching subjects you enjoy, but your students will benefit too.

4. Help Your Students Be Successful

Research has shown that the best teachers and educators will do everything they can to prepare their students for success. Many employers will ask for evidence of this during job interviews, so it’s important to consider it if you want to advance your career in the future.

There are a number of ways you can help your students achieve higher grades in their exams and tests, for example, you could encourage them to take practice tests or video courses online before sitting a test. Pretest Plus has some online practice tests to prepare students for the CEM SELECT, CAT, and more.

The more progression your students make, the more likely you are to be offered more important roles in the future.

5. Widen Your Goals

Most of the jobs in the education sector come with an element of restrictions with them, e.g., the rules and regulations that have to be followed. However, this shouldn’t stop you from looking for new opportunities that allow you to get more out of your career. For example, you could consider starting a study group or an out of school extracurricular activity. These roles will give you more freedom and can also help to improve your job prospects in the future. After all, they look amazing on a CV.

6. Seek Guidance from Others

No matter how experienced you are, it’s always good to have someone you can talk to and ask for advice. Usually, it’s better to talk to someone you don’t currently work with. For example, you could talk to a professional you’ve worked with previously. They may be able to give you advice on how to take your career to the next level.

Building your career is exciting because it gives you the chance to shape your future in a way that you want. However, it can also be daunting when you’re not sure what the future holds. The more you’re in charge of your process, the better you will feel. If you want to have a successful career in education, then follow our top tips above.