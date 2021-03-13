7 Elements of Social Games Design

Game design is still a study on its own. No rules are set in stone when it comes to designing social or any other games. All designers have their own formulas or rules they follow when creating games. As a result, their styles differ.

Still, some aspects are simply crucial when designing social games, which is why they are never overlooked. So, this article will introduce you to the seven necessary elements of the social game design if you’re thinking about developing one of your own. Take a look.

1. Clear Objective

It might sound like an easy task, but settling on a clear objective for a game is quite challenging. The aim of the game needs to be intuitive, to the point, and memorable.

For example, in Monopoly, the objective is to have as much property as possible and finish the game as the richest player. On the other hand, Vegas Downtown Slots has a different goal. Here, players need to land a winning combination of matching symbols across the paylines.

Of course, objectives go hand in hand with constraints. Together, they comprise the framework of a game.

2. Interactivity

When talking about interactivity, we don’t necessarily mean interacting with other players. Even though that is important, it’s not crucial for every game.

What we mean by this is the connection between game elements. They should interact with each other in understandable and unique ways throughout the whole game. For instance, when playing chess, you’ll notice that the pieces have almost an infinite number of ways to interact.

The situation is similar when playing a card game, like Poker Heat. You’ll notice that there is interaction from every card, and each of them has a different effect on the game and the players.

3. Pacing

Every game should have a steady pace of events that keeps players interested in the game. You can’t expect players to be fine with just sliding effortlessly through the game. Each player wants to feel as if their interactions are important and meaningful. In fact, one of the main goals is making your players wish for the game never to end.

So, if you’re playing a war-based video game, there is a high chance the pace will be quite hectic since the games of this type are typically active and chaotic.

4. Element of Surprise

Predictability is every designer’s worst enemy. By using chances and distinctive interactions, you will be able to avoid predictable outcomes. That way, you can steer away from having one path to victory.

For example, when solving a Rubik’s Cube, you’re using an algorithm to solve the game. It leaves you without surprise elements, as it only has one goal and one path to that goal. Now, this is something you should avoid when developing your own game. Instead, try to incorporate more surprises and chances to intrigue your players and make them come back for more.

5. Strategy

To hook a player to a game, you’ll need to combine interactivity, pacing, and the element of surprise. However, if you want to make a lasting impression, you will need to employ a strategy. You’ll achieve that by giving people a sense of improvement, meaning they can get better after playing multiple times. Your game should encourage people to master it over time.

For example, PC games like Crusader Kings III, Starcraft II, and Total War: Three Kingdoms are some of the top games that employ an excellent strategy.

6. Fun

An obvious element of game design is fun. It’s unlikely you’ll attract any players without developing an interesting game that makes players come back for more.

Even if your game turns out to be a technical masterpiece, no one will be interested in it unless it’s entertaining. Some people think that online slot games are some of the most engaging and fun-filled games out there. If you want to test out this theory, we suggest that you spin the reels and see for yourself!

7. Hook

Lastly, the hook attracts new players and makes them stick around, which is why having a hook is what will ultimately sell the game.

Most players can’t appreciate all the hard work of a fully designed game if you don’t lure them in. So, use clever marketing strategies and messages to make your game noticeable.