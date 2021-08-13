7 Fields Of Law That Are Worth Specializing In

If you’re an aspiring lawyer, you should be ready for many rewards that the legal profession has to offer. From a wide range of career opportunities, to the financial stability, respect, and prestige you can get from other people, being a legal practitioner can be a rewarding profession you can look forward to.

However, you should know that the legal profession comes in different specializations. If you decide to become a lawyer and want to grow your legal practice, you can choose whatever area of law you want to specialize in. In such a case, you can explore several career opportunities that can help build your career someday.

Thus, if you want to build valuable experience in a particular field of law in the future, keep reading this article to learn the seven areas of law practice that are worth specializing in.

Corporate And Commercial Law

One of the interesting fields of law that you may want to specialize in is corporate and commercial law. With more and more people establishing their business both offline and online, becoming one of the best commercial lawyers Idaho Falls or wherever you may be located, can be a viable career option. Generally, corporate and commercial law deals with deals with the formation, administration, dissolution, and other important legal aspects of businesses, particularly corporations.

Hence, when you choose to specialize in corporate and commercial law, your responsibilities as a legal professional can include acquisition of assets, mergers, and handling disputes, compliance with the federal and state business laws, liability, and intellectual property rights. In short, your job primarily focuses on providing legal services to business owners and corporate officers on a day-to-day basis.

Employment Law

Another area of law practice you may consider specializing in is the employment law. It usually deals with the relations between the workers and employers on various labor matters, including wages and compensation, collective bargaining and negotiations, and workers’ rights against discrimination, poor conditions of work, and many more.

Being a legal expert in this field can be a good idea because you can offer legal representation to individuals and entities dealing with some labor issues. These can include failed implementation of wages as prescribed by law, illegal dismissals, sexual harassments, and other problems arising from poor working conditions. For example, if a certain employee has been wrongfully terminated due to discrimination, you can protect their rights and interests by filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the erring employer.

Personal Injury Law

If you want to protect individuals from someone else’s wrongdoing, then specializing in personal injury law can be an excellent decision. Primarily, personal injury law, also known as tort law, is concerned about a person’s wrongdoing that affects another person physically, psychologically, and financially. It also lets an injured individual to file a lawsuit in court to recover compensation for all the losses sustained as a result of an accident or other incidents.

In most cases, attorneys who specialize in this field of law are experienced in handling different types of personal injury cases, such as vehicular accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, workplace accidents, and many others. And, due to the increasing number of accidents arising on the road, in the workplace, and even in public places, becoming a personal injury lawyer in your area can be a great career path. You’ll not only earn money from your winning cases, but you’ll also help individuals who were wronged by other persons’ negligent behaviors.

Family Law

Indeed, a family is considered an important unit in a society. Hence, there’s a law that protects family relations and other related matters. This is called the family law. This field of law deals with the legal relations between individuals within the purview of a family. Most family lawyers focus on handling cases involving marriage, child welfare, adoption, civil unions, domestic partnerships, and divorce.

On the other hand, one of the reasons why specializing in family law is worth your time and effort is that it’s designed to protect the rights of family members in a wide range of situations. With more families dealing with all sorts of different situations, being a family lawyer can be a great way to help members achieve equitable and fair results for themselves and for their respective families.

Criminal Law

Since illegal behaviors are sanctioned under certain laws and many people are being charged with criminal offenses, then it can be an excellent idea to specialize in the field of criminal law as a legal professional. Generally, criminal law refers to a body of law that specifies a certain conduct as harmful or threatening to the health, safety, property, and welfare of an individual.

That being said, legal professionals who want to be experts in criminal law deal with a wide range of issues arising from basic rights and responsibilities, and individual liberties. Moreover, having a specialization in criminal law can be worthy since it can create many satisfying career opportunities for you. Aside from being a criminal defense lawyer who advocates for the accused, you can also become a judge, a probation officer, and the like.

Tax Law

Since the payment of taxes is one of the primary responsibilities of a citizen of a country, then a specialization in tax law makes a lot of sense. Typically, tax law is concerned with the assessment and payment of taxes by individuals and entities. It also involves understanding and implementing the payment or non-payment of taxes to the federal, state, or local authorities.

So, when you specialize in tax law, you’re not only expected to ensure the legality of taxes levied on certain economic transactions. But, you also assist your clients in reducing their tax liabilities to the government, without getting into trouble with the law. Given these circumstances, being a specialized tax lawyer can be an amazing career and can provide you with satisfaction in the legal profession.

Real Estate Law

Since real estate has been a successful industry nowadays, specializing in real estate law can be worth trying. Typically, real estate law deals with a variety of legal matters, including land or construction ownership, litigation, landlord disputes, tenant rights, and many others. It also tackles matters concerning titles, zoning, property taxes, deeds, and many more.

Hence, when you choose to become an experienced real estate lawyer in your area, you may have to represent real estate companies, homebuyers, and other related individuals, and ensure a favorable result for their real estate cases.

Conclusion

Indeed, building a career around a specific area of law is never easy. It requires knowledge, time, dedication, and patience before you can actually specialize in one of the fields. Fortunately, by keeping the information mentioned above in mind, you can have a better idea on what field of law is worth specializing in, based on your personal circumstances.