7 Questions You Should Ask Before Renting A Truck For Work

Whether it’s for the first time or the tenth time, renting a vehicle can be stressful. If you’ve found yourself needing to rent a truck for work, there are seven questions you should ask.

Where Should You Rent It From

There are a lot of places to rent vehicles, so where should you go? See what’s available near you and who has the best deal. Consider a company that will pick the truck up from wherever you are when you’re done using it.

What Kind Of Truck Do You Need

There are a variety of truck sizes and weight towing capacities. Here’s what to consider when picking one.

What kind of job are you doing and what are the unique requirements?

What will the truck be carrying?

What weight is that object or objects?

How long is the object or objects?

Does the object have any special transportation requirements?

Which trucks will the company you’re renting from rent out for work purposes?

It’s always important to know what your needs are before choosing a rental.

How Many Passengers Will You Have

The number of passengers or crew members you need to transport will affect what size truck you need to get. Get everyone accounted for as soon as possible so you know if you need to rent a larger vehicle, or possibly more than one.

Do You Fit The Rental Requirements

Rental agencies have a few requirements you must pass before they’ll rent to you. Requirements vary from company to company but here are a few industry standards.

The minimum age to rent a car is 21 but some agencies won’t rent to you if you’re under 26. You may be charged a fee depending on how young you are.

You must present a valid driver’s license.

Most agencies won’t accept cash.

You must present a valid credit or debit card. Pre-paid cards aren’t accepted for security reasons.

You must sign a rental agreement.

Because you’re renting for work, make sure to tell them the nature of your business and how the truck will be used.

Contact the agency you plan to rent from in advance to make sure you fit all of the requirements.

Find Out If You Need Your Own Insurance

While some rental companies don’t require that you have personal insurance, others do. To be safe, check ahead of time and update your policy if necessary. You don’t want to find yourself having to turn to raising money online in the event of an accident.

What Are The Safety Features

Don’t forget to ask what safety features the truck has. Some features to look out for include side curtain airbags, adaptive cruise control, and adaptive headlights. Some safety features may cost more but are worth it for the extra security.

Can You Safely Drive The Truck You’re Renting

Make sure you’re familiar with the kind of vehicle you’ll be driving. Some questions to ask include:

Is it a standard or a stick shift?

Can it be parked in a standard space?

What is the size of the vehicle and have you driven something of that size before?

Does it make wide turns?

Are there any special instructions you need to follow or regulations you need to meet when driving the vehicle?

You shouldn’t drive a vehicle you’re not completely sure you can handle.

Ask these seven questions before you rent a truck for work to make sure you are fully prepared. Having all the information will make the experience quick and easy.