 7 Tips to Make Remote Work a Lot Easier

Working from home or in a coffee shop? Here are seven tips that will help you stay productive and operate more efficiently as a remote worker.

Because of the pandemic, remote work has become increasingly common. But even as the world opens up more and more, a lot of people are considering the idea of working from home on a permanent basis.

If you’re curious about working remotely, you might be wondering how to go about it.

Getting the right equipment and working in the right setting are essential to remote work. It pays to know yourself and your work habits so you can hit those deadlines.

Take a look at these seven tips on how to work remotely and find out if it’s really for you.

1. Create Your Workspace

Set aside a space in your home that’s just for work.

Don’t work from your bed. Mixing space like this disrupts sleep patterns and work patterns. It’s best to have a separate area where you can get into work mode, even if it’s just a desk a few feet away from your bed.

Make sure you have all the tech you need for efficiency and productivity.

A stable internet connection is number one when it comes to remote work. You’ll be using it every single day, and you don’t want it cutting out on you in the middle of a meeting or while you’re trying to finish a project.

If you live with other people, let them know when you’ll be working. It’s important to set boundaries so family members or roommates aren’t just walking into your workspace while you’re in the thick of it.

Hanging out is great, but not when you’ve got work to do!

2. Figure Out How You Work Best

It may take a little time, but you’ll start to figure out your work style the longer you do it. Fit your work into your natural flow instead of trying to force yourself to work outside of it. You’ll be much more productive that way.

For example, if you like a more lively setting with white noise in the background, you may be better off working in a coffee shop. But if you function better in complete silence, working with a pair of noise-canceling headphones in a bedroom or home office may be best.

Do you work better in the morning or in the evening?

Everyone is different. Just because you don’t work in the same way as someone else doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. Set yourself up for success by catering to your work style. Not only will you get more done, but you’ll be happier doing it.

3. Keep a Routine

A steady routine gets your brain in the right space to start work.

Flipping that switch is as easy as creating a schedule for yourself. Have something that signifies it’s time to work so your mind will shift from personal time to work time.

If you work during the day, it might be finishing your cup of coffee that says it’s time to buckle down and get started. Maybe you eat the same thing for breakfast on work days or have certain clothes you put on to work.

During the evening, you could start your work after finishing a workout.

Keeping yourself on a schedule will do wonders for your productivity. Something as simple as making your bed, doing your hair in the morning, and dressing up for work can make all the difference in your day.

4. Overcommunicate

While you’re in work mode, keep in touch with your boss and your coworkers over everything.

Nothing is too small!

Let people know how you’ve progressed on things or when you finally finished a big project. Always ask questions when you need to know something instead of trying to figure it out all on your own.

If you think your colleagues will want to know about something, they probably will.

Because you’re not all in the same office, communication is vital to a good remote work environment. It’s the only way you can truly connect with the people you work alongside.

Stay in touch so that you’re never left in the dark.

5. Connect With Your Colleagues

Feeling like you’re part of a community will help with the isolation that may come along with working remotely. Along with communicating about work, simply talking to your coworkers on whatever remote work program you use will make this lifestyle much less lonely.

Join in on meetings, even if they’re optional. Get some face time with your coworkers and your bosses. It’s not helpful to keep yourself secluded, even if you can.

If you don’t have coworkers at your job, or communicating with them isn’t an option, consider joining a remote worker community. You can find them online or at a local cafe. Just sitting in the same room while you all work will keep you from feeling isolated.

6. Take Advantage of the Perks

Don’t discount the perks of working remotely. You’re literally in your house all day, and there’s no reason that you can’t act like it sometimes.

Take a break to do yoga in the middle of the day to destress. Start baking since you can keep an eye on whatever is in the oven. Wear your pajamas some days while you work. Designate one day a week to work alongside friends.

Working remotely gives you a lot more freedom than an in-house job, so take advantage when you can!

7. Know When to Log Off

This one is really important, as overworking can affect your stress levels and mental health significantly.

You can’t work all the time, or you will burn yourself out .

Set yourself a strict time to log off every night. This hard stop will leave you time for self-care and your personal life, which are both just as vital to your productivity as actually doing work.

Always communicate your availability clearly and as often as necessary. Don’t make yourself available to other people 24/7. You aren’t obligated to work all day and night just because your workspace is an arm’s length away.

It might be hard to ignore email notifications, but try to remember that you’re a human being need a break to recharge.

In Conclusion

Remote work is growing in popularity by the day. Now more than ever, it’s easy to make the change from working in an office to sitting at a desk in the comfort of your own home. For a lot of jobs, it’s even preferable.

Getting started in the world of remote working can be intimidating, but you’ve got this!

Once you have your space set up and know what schedule suits you best, it’s all about keeping that routine so you don’t fall behind.

Working from home doesn’t mean working alone; it’s just another way of doing the job. With these tips, you can get your remote work journey started right!

Caitlin Sinclair is the Property Manager at Harmony 3900 with five years of property management experience and many more in Customer Service. She shares her passion for her community and looks forward to making Harmony 3900 the place to call home.