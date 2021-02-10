8 Best Ways to Make Your Condo Unit Look Spacious

Buying a condo became necessary, especially to people who decided to have a city living lifestyle. It’s familiar to young professionals who left their hometowns preparing for the next chapter of their life journey as independent individuals. It is also ideal, especially for young couples, to start having their property.

Living in a condo like a condominium in mandaluyong gives you a unique haven in the middle of the urban city. It provides you excellent accessibility to essential destinations. Now, if you’re someone who’s just starting up to build your property, you’ll probably get a studio type condo unit.

We all know how limited space is in a studio type unit. But there are tricks on making your little room look bigger. You can try to do these eight tricks to make your condo unit look more spacious.

8 Best Ways to Make Your Condo Unit Look Bigger

The Power of Bright Colors

Light or bright colors bring a significant impact to your room. Using light colors, either like pastel colors or something that looks paler, can make your room look bigger. Compared to darker colors, it seems like every corner is moving towards us. We can’t change the size nor the shape of things. But adjusting by using light colors to your wall appears more spacious and feels breathable.

Illuminating Your Little Space

Light up your room, for it brings a brighter mood. Another thing is, lighting up your room creates an illusion of a bigger space.

Can you imagine your room without proper lighting? Imagine that every corner is dark. How do you feel? It feels heavy, right?

If you want to make it feel lighter and brighter, use some lights like desk lamps, floor lamps, overhead lights, whatever you prefer. But if there’s no enough space for your floor lamps, find an alternative like using track lighting, which I believe saves space.

The trick with lights is that it bounces back to the walls, which provides an illusion of a bigger and more expansive space.

Try Monochromatic Designs

Have you heard about Monochromatic Style or design?

This type of design is about using different hues of one color. For example, you use green as your primary color. The tints and shades based on the color green will be your limited palette of colors that you should use.

Repeat using the colors in your condo unit. The monochromatic design makes the space wider. But remember, don’t use darker colors because it would make your room feel closed or narrow. It’s like feeling the vibes of claustrophobia. Use light colors, and be creative by doing monochromatic designs.

Expand Visually Through Mirrors

Have you noticed that many condo units have mirrors? There’s a reason for that. It’s not just displayed for you to use it but rather put to your fall and make your space look bigger. The reflection of your room is like an illusion of having more space.

There are types of mirrors that you can use. It depends on what you prefer and where you install it. You can use a floor-length mirror, which makes your room look taller. Or use a long shape creating a broader illusion of your space.

Another trick for you is to put the mirror opposite your window. It reflects the light towards your unit by day, making your room look brighter.

Save Space with Transforming Furniture

Isn’t it cool to have a piece of furniture that can turn into a multi-purpose one? Why not consider loft bed sets?

A Loft Bed Set is a type of furniture that incorporates two or three beds, with retractable desks and wardrobes. Some loft beds come with a bookshelf.

If you think it’s too much, why not go for folding bunk beds? It’s another space-saving benefit bed where you can only fold your bed if not required. Most folding beds are fixed with a folding desk with a mattress on the lower bunk. Or it could be the opposite, like the bed situated above and your desk below.

Another type of furniture you can try is double bunk beds or double-decker beds. It’s perfect for your kids.

A sofa bunk bed will be the best choice for the living room. It is another furniture invention that conceals the bunk bed inside a sofa. You can nap on a couch or turn it into a bed to have a more comfortable nap.

In your dining room, a table might consume a bigger space. Consider buying a less big table, yet can transform into a table that accommodates more people.

You’ve got plenty of choices, but these are some of the best options you can choose for your condominium unit.

Improvising Your Room

Got a tiny bed space? Well, you can still create a room space within your room by rearranging things.

Here’s how:

Try combining your kitchen and dining room, organize your utensils, and put a table that fits your space. A writing desk near the window can be enough for your studies or work. Have a convertible sofa-bed for your living room and guest room.

Put some galleries (not too many) to spice up your unit’s mood. Decorate it the way you want. And you’ll have a cozy condo unit for some time.

The Illusion of Tall Furniture

Tall furniture is another thing that makes your room bigger. It could be a bookshelf, room dividers, and other things that seem long and lean. Its length creates an illusion of having big furniture inside a little condo unit. It gives more storage, helping you utilize the limited space you have in your room.

Bring Life Through Art Gallery

There’s a purpose behind art galleries. Using bigger or larger pieces of art opens up a larger space. Make it fun by sign various styles, shapes, and sizes to bring texture to your room. Somehow it will create a peaceful and joyful mood inside your condo unit.

It’s only a trick!

Are you eyeing a small condo unit from online property listing in philippines? You can still make it cozier once you buy it.

Yes, it’s some of the interior tricks that make your room look spacious! You don’t have to alter things. You can explore how you utilize stuff if you live in a small-sized condo and transform it into your dream home.