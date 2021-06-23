8 Ways Businesses Can Harness Social Media in 2021

Image Source: Pexels

The rise of social media was the best thing that could have happened to the marketing landscape , but competition is fierce on the Internet. To stay competitive, businesses have to have some gimmick, unique attributes, or brand recognition as a rule, but being consistent will also capture your users’ attention. To harness current social media trends, use the following tips.

How to Improve Your Social Media Engagement

Improving engagement is a complicated process, but we’ve simplified it down below.

Tip 1: Scheduling Your Social Media Posts

Scheduling social media posts used to be a nightmare. Copy-pasting text, hashtags, and photos off of a spreadsheet was anything but ideal, but social media scheduling tools are here to save the day. With one of these tools, you can easily schedule, edit, preview and publish all of your campaigns and posts all from one calendar, reducing time spent on labor.

Tip 2: Analyze Engagement Metrics

Most social media pages give you the option to view your page’s analytics, which is raw data that tracks your engagement (likes, shares, comments). To improve your engagement rate, you need to know where you’re starting from. With this knowledge, you can make better content, ads, and communicate with your audience more effectively, which helps with your reach.

Tip 3: Set Achievable Goals

Companies will have a specific goal in mind when marketing on social media. You may want to gain a certain number of followers per month or get your viewers to retweet a specific amount of times. Make sure your goals are measurable and use exact numbers so there’s no nuance. Create a step-by-step plan for how you’ll achieve your goals to truly see a lot of growth.

Tip 4: Post Often (2 Times Per Day)

Engaging with social media helps improve your own engagement. If your followers see more of you at the top of their timeline or in their feed, you’ll stay in their minds. Post at least once a day on most platforms (more for Twitter and Tiktok) to remain relevant, but if you can’t commit to that number, post as often as you can. Posting once a week is better than none at all.

Tip 5: Build Relationships

Your followers want to engage with authentic brands. Consumers expect companies to respond to their messages, relay their concerns, or fix product-related issues. It’s important that you build relationships with anyone who comes across your pages. When social media users feel that a business is real and forthcoming, they’re more likely to trust and buy from you.

Tip 6: Run Contests and Giveaways

Running a contest or giveaway is a sure way to boost engagement, as it encourages users to give your page a follow, like, share, or comment. Everyone likes free stuff, and most of your followers will willingly engage with this content if they have a chance to try your products. Running these campaigns also helps you determine the popularity of individual items.

Tip 7: Create a Genuine Brand Voice

One of the ways brands set themselves apart is by their brand voice. Take Wendy’s, for example. Wendy’s managed to create a tongue-in-cheek, humorous brand that encourages customers to engage with the mascot. Your brand has to have personality to stand out, so think about how you want your customers to see you, speak about you and engage with you.

Tip 8: Cross-Promote Your Content

When a brand cross-promotes, they’re creating different content for separate social media platforms or profiles. Don’t simply share the same content across platforms because that will do little to increase engagement. Instead, provide links to your other accounts, so your followers can follow you wherever you post. Add separate links to your bios, descriptions, and posts.