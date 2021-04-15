A Beginner’s Guide To Managed IT Services – And Why You Should Consider Them For Your Company

Not so very long ago, if a company wanted to integrate with IT in any shape or form, they had to invest in costly internal networks and server technology, often resulting in problems with security, finding qualified staff, maintenance issues, and potential downtime caused by inadequate equipment.

However, recent improvements in computers and connection speeds have given birth to an entirely new option for companies looking to operate online and take advantage of the considerable benefits afforded by incorporating IT into their operations – namely; the Managed IT services industry.

What is Managed IT?

In essence, Managed IT refers to the practice of firms outsourcing their entire IT service provision to a third-party, specialist firm. Technology and networks have improved considerably in recent years, meaning there’s no need for firms to operate their IT in-house anymore. Indeed, it’s estimated around two-thirds of all companies now entrust their entire digital service provision to specialist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) – and experts believe that number will only continue to grow.

Managed IT relies on the cloud to provide and maintain the digital services of their clients. By working remotely using cloud tech, an MSP can monitor, maintain and upgrade the services they provide to their customers, ensuring firms can concentrate on running their day-to-day business rather than having to worry about potential problems with their IT.

A brief description of cloud computing services

Cloud services are essentially any form of computing that is performed remotely, normally delivered over the internet. Managed IT firms rely on the cloud to allow a client access to immensely powerful, capacious machines held in strategic locations around the world, thereby reducing potential latency and connection issues.

A typical MSP provides a range of bespoke platforms and services to businesses of all sizes, tailored to fit their precise needs and usually delivered on a subscription model.

The advantages of working with an MSP

Outsourcing your entire IT to an MSP offers considerable benefits over trying to run your digital services yourself:

Reduced overhead and predictable costs: The truth is, most Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) simply can’t afford the extra financial burden of investing in fit-for-purpose IT equipment – which, in the past, left them wide open to security or data loss issues. Working with an MSP puts the latest and best equipment within reach of firms on a lower budget and gives a predictable, monthly subscription overhead.

Skills and expertise: In the past, it was very common for firms to assign non-skilled personnel to look after their IT systems – again leading to significant security problems and potential loss of data. MSPs invest significant money in hiring and training only the best and most skilled IT technicians, saving you both time and money.

Maintenance and adaptability: Just like anything else in life, IT systems require constant maintenance to stay reliable, which proved a significant financial encumbrance in the old break/fix model of IT. With an MSP, should something go wrong, support is just a phone call away. Perhaps more importantly, however, should you need to upgrade or downgrade your service provision, changes are usually actionable by an MSP in mere seconds.