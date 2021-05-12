A Beginner’s Guide to PPC Marketing: 6 Things You Should Know

Let’s face it—establishing a thriving web presence and scaling your way up the first-page results is no small feat for an up-and-coming entrepreneur. That said, if your traffic-wrangling tactics are limited in scope, effective pay-per-click (PPC) marketing may be for you.

Are you looking to supercharge your efforts, spike traffic, and reach your small business’ newsletter signup benchmarks? If so, channel the expertise of a PPC marketing agency. With the help of PPC insiders, you can scale up sustainably–without draining company time and resources. While an in-house PPC manager may be plugged into the company’s vision, learning curves, higher costs, sparse professionals networks, and projects competing for attention may inhibit the success of your PPC campaign.



Ready to think outside the box (and outside the four walls of your office building). If so, here are the six things you need to know before settling the rivalry between in-house PPC managers and third-party PPC marketing agencies.

What is PPC marketing?

By definition, pay-per-click (PPC) is an internet marketing model in which advertisers create ads and pay fees every time an ad receives a “click.” Ultimately, this internet marketing strategy boils down to buying visits to your site or landing pages instead of collecting them organically.

The most common PPC marketing methods are conducted through search engine advertising and social media platforms.

Six things you should know about PPC marketing

If you are a beginner flailing in the darkroom that is outdated SEO, it’s easy to blow your budget and not see any results. However, being creative with a sound strategy can bring about success. You just need to equip your team with effective PPC advertising strategies.

Do not confuse PPC with SEO

First things first, do not confuse SEO with PPC. Search engine optimization (SEO) is about organically achieving a higher ranking on search engines without paid advertisements. On the other hand, PPC is paid advertising, which can similarly land your site on the top page of search engine result pages. Unlike SEO, the moment you stop your paid advertising, you’re removed from these placements.

Small businesses can benefit from pay-per-click advertising too

To the dismay of small business owners everywhere, search engines like Google and Bing don’t typically spotlight smaller brands and businesses on the first page of search results. That’s why now is the time for small businesses to increase their exposure through PPC. This strategy involves using relevant keywords and understanding your target audience to drive the leads you’ve been looking for to your site.

Relevance is key to quality traffic

Your site’s landing page must support your PPC ad because PPC marketing assigns high importance to relevancy. Regardless of whether your budget is big or small, it all boils down to how relevant your PPC ads are to internet searches. To maximize your return on investment, research sites and social media platforms where your target audience frequently visits. Above all, don’t waste your money on irrelevant placements.

You need to understand the power of a to

Search engine advertising platforms such as Google, Bing, Yelp, and Yahoo are cost-effective methods for increasing brand visibility and launching your business to new heights. Not only will appearing at the top of the SERPs extend your marketing reach, but this starring role on the first-page results will also help you knock out the competition.

Use social media advertising platforms to your advantage

Targeting prospective customers while they’re scrolling on Facebook or Twitter is entirely different than pitching your product or product to a Google searcher. With social media gaining insane popularity, it’s in your best interest to fight for the attention of social media fanatics. A great way to reel in chronic scrollers is to post ads that link back to your site. Remember, each platform differs from the other. Thus, it is essential to devise a strategy using several social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. That way, you can ensure a wider reach.

Learn from competitors

Commonly, your first ad campaigns will not be met with immediate success. One way to boost conversions is to check how your competitors are doing. Research their PPC game and brush up on the latest trends. With time and effort, you can eventually figure out what works best for you.

Want to know more?

Setting up your website is only the first step. Creating a marketing strategy, including PPC, is a vital component for success in the digital realm. When you postpone your PPC advertising strategy, you’re only losing customers to your competition.