A Guide to Create an Amazon Comparison Table for Your eCommerce Site

A comparison table on platforms like Amazon works best for your eCommerce site because it lets users visually compare different options at a glance. When presented with easy access to information such as pros, cons, customer ratings, prime eligibility, in the form of a table, users are more likely to buy the product through your site.

The guide will help you understand how you can create an Amazon comparison table for your eCommerce site.

How to Create a Comparison Table

A comparison table is an effective form of getting information across to a potential customer. Here are the steps involved in creating tables that could boost your conversion rate.

Search for the Best Products You Want to Compare

Keyword research is a great starting point to find the best products in your niche market. Ensure you are putting in the work in finding the top products in the category you are targeting. You can explore the Amazon site itself to shortlist products for review.

In an ideal scenario, you would be buying, using, and then reviewing the products. But it is not always a feasible option. Reviewing products would become a highly time and cost-intensive effort. So how do you review products without purchasing them?

You do your research by reading through product descriptions and customer reviews on Amazon. A simple Google search will guide to reviews on other third-party websites. Also, check out social media platforms to understand if people are using the product.

Depending on how many product units have been sold, their ratings, customer and blogger reviews, you can pick the top products in your niche market. Choose about 10 to 15 products to be used in the comparison table.

You need to put in genuine efforts in your research as users today are well-informed. With a quick Google search, they can cross-check the data you have displayed.

Search Features You Want to Compare

Once you have the top products shortlisted, think about the different features you want to compare the products. For example, if you compare watercolor sets, then features such as the number of colors and compatible papers would make sense.

It is recommended that you have Amazon ratings and costs as a part of your comparison table. Potential users are always interested in knowing how the product has fared with other users. According to a report by Statista, 55.6% of users trusted Amazon reviews, while 24.6% of users trusted reviews from verified purchases. These numbers indicate that customer ratings do influence the purchasing decision of the buyer.

The Amazon comparison table aims to help the buyers make an informed decision. A combination of distinctive features, ratings, and price is an excellent example of a comparison table.

Create the Table Using the Information Gathered

There are many Plugins, web-based apps available in the marketplace that help create comparison tables. There are some wherein you will have to type in the information you have collected manually, and there are others wherein product details are directly pulled in from Amazon.

Here are some tips for selecting the right app for creating a comparison table:

Look for apps that do not require you to be a coding expert

They provide ready-made templates and color scheme to fit your site

They are compatible across different web hosting platforms

They have advanced features such as updating out of stock information or highlighting top picks

An Amazon comparison table is an effective way to boost customer conversions. Leverage keyword research to find the best products in the niche market. Use web-based apps to create comparison tables with just a few clicks. Create tables from the buyer’s perspective and help them make the right buying decisions.