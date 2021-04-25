A quick checklist to maximize business opportunities and grow your business

At a time when employment is such a Herculean task, the last thing you want to do is tie yourself to one source of income or let business opportunities pass you by. If the pandemic has thought is any lesson, it is that job security is no longer guaranteed. So, when business opportunities present themselves, you must be ready to seize them and make the most of them.

Now, more than ever talks about home-based businesses have caused so much buzz. More people are looking in the direction of freelancing, selling homemade products, teaching online classes, and even taking up virtual assistant roles.

While there are many business opportunities out there you can try your hands on, the big question is, how do you maximize them?

Maximizing business opportunities will help you grow your business and, of course, ramp up profit margin or Return on Investment (ROI).

How do you grow your business and maximize opportunities?

The size of your customer base impacts the growth of your business. When you have many people patronizing your business, it won’t take long to spot other viable opportunities within or outside your niche.

Here are proven ways to grow your business.

Know your customers

To grow your business, you must have an in-depth understanding of who your customers are. That way, you will be able to determine their needs and develop products and services that will cater to their needs.

Another advantage of knowing your customers is that you can leverage the information you have about them to deliver personalized or custom services. Then you would have taken the first step towards building a loyal customer base.

Provide exceptional services

Businesses exist to serve their customers. To become successful in business, you must deliver top-notch services and be ready to go the extra mile to help your customers deal with whatever challenges they are facing with your products.

If clients find your customer services helpful, they will most likely not keep the experience to themselves. The chances are that they will tell others and refer them to you.

Nurture existing customers and lookout for new opportunities

Getting customers to patronize you one time doesn’t mean you have won them over. It would help if you devised a means of staying in contact with them — via phone calls, newsletters, direct mails, or simply checking on them via social media.

You can leverage your communication channels to inform them of any upcoming events ahead of time. While nurturing existing customers, you should work on finding new ones. The idea is to strike a balance between scouting for new customers while maintaining close contacts with the existing customer base.

Other ways of growing your business include hosting events and giving back to your community. All of these will approach will help create awareness and help you build strong relationships with your customers.

How to choose the right growth strategy for your business

From recapturing existing customers to expanding your market reach and diversifying your products/services, which are excellent strategies for growing your business, you still have to make the right choice of strategy.

While making your choice of growth strategy, you should consider time, expertise, cost, and market dynamics and how they will impact your business growth. While you are at it, have it in mind that not every strategy will work for all businesses. Here are pointers to help you get started.

Choosing the right growth strategy

Scout for ideas/strategies that are appropriate for your business and tally with your organizational goals

Develop a new business plan or revamp an existing one to reflect your new strategy

Set benchmarks for growth and keep tabs on revenues and expenses.

If you stick to all we have shared so far, it won’t take long until you start experiencing growth in your business. Then, you will also be able to spot business opportunities (within and outside) your business niche.