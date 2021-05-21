Action Refund Reviews – Trustworthy Chargeback Company

In January 2021, as per global statistics, there were 4.66 billion active Internet users. If you look at it from the business point of view, it’s 4.66 billion product consumers. Now, if you had a factory that needed to supply that many consumers, inevitably, there would be mistakes and malfunctions. Also, if others would see your success, there would be many copies of your business, including the copies that are not quite legitimate.

The same thing happened with an online business. Since there are 4.66 billion consumers, many markets switched to online sales. Instead of trying to attract you into their shop, they are now attracting you to their website.

According to “The Modern Trader” report, there are 9.6 million traders currently in the world. Again, that’s a huge market with a high number of users. In the start, the companies providing trading services were legitimate, regulated, and following the rules. As aforementioned, when others saw the potential of online trading business, many started doing the same. The legitimacy and the regulation became highly questionable. And unfortunately, that resulted in many scammed traders around the globe.

The question is next – what should those people do? Since companies are not regulated, where can they file the complaint and how can they get the funds back?

Luckily, nothing is ever only bad. In the sea of scammers, someone saw the need to provide protection to consumers. There are companies you can ask for help in collecting evidence against scammers and filing a dispute for a chargeback.

One of the companies we came across in our research is the Action Refund. Who they are and how they operate? Let’s go through a detailed review.

Action Refund Review – They know it all

As you can imagine, with 9.6 million traders, scams are nothing new. Ever since the first online trading company appeared and others started following it, illegal businesses are booming.

When we discovered the existence of chargeback companies, we tried to understand what exactly is their job. How can they help you with anything?

After an interview with Action Refund, we discovered a lot. For the start, in order to get your funds back, you need to file a dispute and request a chargeback. And most likely, you have only one chance for that. If you file a dispute and the merchant wins the case, you cannot file a dispute for the same funds again. Therefore, it’s extremely important to be well prepared and get all the papers together. And moreover, to present the case properly.

If you are a regular person, such as myself, you don’t know too much about banking systems, evidence collecting, and dispute filing. In 99% of cases, you don’t even have sufficient time to deal with all of it and find out what to do and how to do it. That’s why help from experts can come in very handy.

As Action Refund consultants explained to us, many clients have evidence they are not aware of. For example, you have emails from the alleged broker, phone numbers, names, location. Everything you found out during the small talk with a financial adviser can be useful. You just need to filter all of it and prepare a file. And this is what Action Refund is doing for you. After reviewing your case and gathering all the intel, they are filtering and filing it all in one place. Organizing the case against fraudsters. If there is any information missing, they are helping you to find it out, so the file can be complete.

Every scam broker is different. Operating from a different location, in a different way, using different payment merchants. What is common for all of them, they are conducting fraud. Thanks to years of experience, Action Refund’s employees have ways and methods to find out about every brokerage, regardless of their MO.

Action Refund Review – All the way till the end

After reviewing the case and having the file, you need to file a dispute with relevant parties. You need to present the case in front of your bank, authorities, and possibly, the scam company. Thankfully, as per our Action Refund review, the company is helping you with this. Since, most likely, you are not a lawyer and are not used to presenting any cases, you will need a hand with this one. Action Refund is offering you the best representatives that will show all the evidence in a professional manner and request a chargeback.

During the process itself, you have a support team available. Their role is to inform you about the steps being taken and the progress of your case. Also, since most people don’t like to discuss such a matter with friends and family, having someone to talk to is extremely useful.

The company is also offering you protection. If you have any kind of issues during the process, you can inform your case manager about it and see what is the best option to resolve the issue.

Action Refund Review – Clean Ending

Now, after the case is presented, the dispute needs to be resolved. You’ll be informed about the outcome from the company’s representative. After everything is resolved, there are still small steps to be taken in order for the funds to be transferred back to your account. Action Refund will stay with you until the very end. Until the funds are back into your bank account and you can relax.

The process is done, and you are free to enjoy it now!

Action Refund Review – Summary

Just to summarize all the impressions. Action Refund is a company helping victims of online scams. Their specialty is financial frauds better known as online trading scams. If you were scammed by binary options, Forex, or CFD broker, Action Refund is your “go-to guy”.

These people are professionals and giving their maximum in any case. Thanks to them, over a thousand people found their peace and got the money back. Do not be fooled by the threats of your broker that you authorized the payment and you will never see your money again. Go to professionals.

And in the end, the consultations with the company are absolutely free. So, get in touch with them and see for yourself why this company was worth a review!