Advantages of managed VPS for online business

Reliable hosting is a crucial part of running a successful website. However, web hosting involves much more than just having your site up and running on the internet. When you’re hosting your site, you need to consider server security, backups, maintenance, and more. Therefore if you’re serious about your online business, you should consider getting managed VPS hosting.

What is VPS Hosting?

VPS stands for “virtual private server.” It works by virtually partitioning a physical server into “containers” that host your website. In this way, multiple websites can share one server without interfering with each other.

What is Managed VPS Hosting?

Managed virtual private servers are servers that the hosting company operates. This means that everything to do with the server, including its maintenance, any updates, and security, is managed by the hosting provider. As a result, you don’t have to worry about anything other than your site’s content. Everything to do with keeping the site up and running on the internet is taken care of for you.

Main Advantages of Managed VPS

Enhanced Security

If you’re dealing with customers’ personal information, then security is of utmost importance to your site. With a fully managed VPS, you are guaranteed to experience enhanced site security. An expert essentially takes care of all security issues and handles everything from malware attack prevention to security patches and audits. This not only takes the pressure off of you, but it frees you up to focus on other aspects of your online business.

Hands-Off Server Monitoring and Maintenance

When you choose managed VPS hosting, you don’t ever have to worry about monitoring or maintaining the server. Your hosting provider will routinely scan your server and monitor all aspects. They will also perform back-ups and data recovery and monitor memory, disk usage, server hardware, CPU usage, and network traffic. As a result, you get optimal performance at all times.

Easy Scalability

As a hosting option, VPS is extremely scalable. Consequently, you can upgrade your allocated resources as your online business grows. In other words, you can increase the CPU, RAM, disk space, etc., when you need to without any downtime. This will ensure that your site’s performance never suffers because of its growth. For instance, if your site becomes popular and gets an influx of visitors, you want to make sure you can adjust your server resources to handle this. Otherwise, you’ll lose the ground you earned because visitors will be turned off if the performance of your site lags. With managed VPS hosting, all you have to do when you need to increase your resources is contact your service provider.

Support Whenever You Need It

The internet never sleeps, so if you experience a problem with your site, you need to get it fixed immediately or risk losing visitors and/or customers. With managed VPS hosting, you are guaranteed support 24/7. Depending on the type of support offered, you can chat online, email, or call a dedicated expert who will help solve your issues. As a result, you should experience minimal downtime.

Consistent Performance

The speed at which your website pages load can have a huge effect on your online business’s success. It’s a well-known fact that if site visitors have to wait more than three seconds for a website to load, they will leave. Therefore, you need to ensure that your website is always performing optimally and loading quickly.

With VPS hosting, you have allocated resources. A virtual partition also separates you from other sites on the server. This means that your site won’t be affected if something happens to another site on the server. It also means you can manage your resources to ensure that your webpages load quickly. Furthermore, with managed VPS hosting, you don’t have to worry about any technical details involved in improving site speed. If your site speed is lacking, all you have to do is inform your provider, and they will take care of it.

Cost and Time Effective

In business terms, time equals money. Any time you have to spend working on your server instead of your business costs you money.

While it’s true that managed VPS hosting is more expensive than unmanaged VPS hosting or shared hosting, you have to take into account all the advantages you get with managed VPS hosting. As we’ve mentioned, the server is run entirely by your provider, so you don’t have to concern yourself with any of it. Furthermore, if you don’t have the technical knowledge to run a server, you don’t have to spend time getting training. You also don’t have to hire someone to maintain your server, which would be much more expensive than the cost of most managed VPS hosting plans.

Conclusion

In sum, managed VPS hosting is advantageous for your online business because it allows you to focus on your business while someone else takes care of the technicalities of hosting. You get peace of mind that your site is in good hands, and you get to focus on growing your business.