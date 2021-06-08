Alibaba’s Tmall Global Launches Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest to Help U.S. Brands Export

Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global, the premier cross-border business-to- consumer marketplace in China, today announced the launch of its annual Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest, an initiative created to help U.S.-based brands grow their businesses globally through cross- border trade. The program is designed to help fast-track American small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) onto the Tmall Global platform in time to participate in Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, the world’s largest shopping event which generated $74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume last year.

Brands can apply for a chance to pitch their products to the Tmall Global team and receive hands-on advice on how to grow their business in China. Selected brands will be fast-tracked and launched on Tmall Global through its Overseas Fulfillment program in time for the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Tmall Global will provide the brands with marketing advice and exposure to boost brand awareness, such as participating in a dedicated livestreaming session in the lead-up to 11.11.

“Given the huge shift toward online shopping and the growing demand in China for American products, U.S. brands seeking international growth must have both a digital strategy and a China strategy,” said Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global for the Americas, Alibaba Group. “Pitch Fest is a great opportunity for us to discover and support U.S. brands we believe can find success in the China market.”

In 2020, American businesses made sales of more than $54 billion to Chinese consumers through

Alibaba’s platforms, a strong testament to Chinese consumers’ demand for high-quality U.S. brands. Since 2014, Tmall Global has helped thousands of U.S. brands sell directly to hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers. The marketplace has launched more than 100 U.S. brands since the beginning of 2021. U.S.-based SMBs that have recently joined Tmall Global include Washington luxury fragrance brand Antica Farmacista, New Jersey skincare brand Nuria, Ohio beauty brand Radha Beauty and California luxury handbag brand Senreve.

The Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest welcomes applications from e-commerce-ready SMBs that offer products across all major consumer categories, including apparel and accessories; beauty and personal care; consumer electronics; home goods; food and beverage; health and wellness; baby, kids and maternity; and pets.

Applications will be accepted from June 8–August 6, 2021.

alibabapowersbusinesses.com/event/go-global- 11-11-pitch-fest

About Tmall Global

Launched in 2014, Tmall Global (www.tmall.hk) is an extension of Alibaba Group’s Tmall platform that addresses the increasing Chinese consumer demand for international products and brands. It is the premier platform through which overseas brands and retailers reach Chinese consumers, build brand awareness and gain valuable consumer insights in forming their overall China strategy, without the need for physical operations in China.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Media Contacts

Liyan Chen Alibaba Group

+1 515 864 1116

Liyan.chen@alibaba-inc.com

Candice Huang Alibaba Group

+1 202 716 7446

candicehuang@alibaba-inc.com