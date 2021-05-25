Amazon Music Introduces In-App Merchandise Store for Artists, Exclusive Collections

Amazon has recently announced another push into branded merchandising by introducing a built-in platform on Amazon Music. This eCommerce platform will feature exclusive products from top acts like Weezer, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Florida Georgia Line, etc. New features make the platform more attractive for users; hence artists spending more time making Amazon promo.

The feature will show merchandise alongside songs

Now, when users on Amazon Music stream songs and albums on the platform, they will see the songs and merchandise on the side. It applies to live streams, albums, and even music videos. the director of artist product and services on Amazon Music, Sean McMullan believes that fashion cannot be separated from music since they are intertwined with culture. He believes that the addition of this feature through the Amazon Music app will make it easier for performing artists to connect with fans using the app.

In a press release, McMullan also says that the company’s mission has been to strengthen the bond between artists and their fans. The launch is one way to start the unification of music video, streaming audio, live streams, and podcasts.

The service also available on Spotify

\This feature is already on ticketing apps, video platforms, and other music adjacent services alike. Spotify has something similar, so this is not exactly new in the industry. However, from the branded merchandise perspective, there are some extra aspects to think about. It is not yet certain that Amazon will be hosting curated collections of artist merchandise made elsewhere or developing exclusive merchandise with Merch by Amazon. It could also be a combination of both.

Basically, if it is developing the merchandise, it could mean all products will be designed and printed under Amazon and sold within the company. This could potentially remove the revenue which traditional decorators and printers would have had. Like other things, the company is aware of the space in the market at the moment, and bringing in such features may help some artists if they offer exclusive merchandise from Amazon. Artists have been unable to tour for some time, so it makes sense.

Since the pandemic removed the merch table, the company is excited to have built an exclusive collection with Amazon Music to draw fans closer. The company, through its spokesperson, said it is excited to see artists back on tours when they become safe again.

The first product launches include phone cases, T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags, and notebooks from artists like Pentatonix, Metallica, and Queen. This merchandise will also be available out of the Amazon Music app. The Amazon Artist Merch Shop will also have the products available.

Presently, Amazon’s entry into different promo markets is expected. It will not take away the revenue of the merch table, however, bands won’t flock to Amazon to print merch for tours. The artists in the feature are top-tier acts. There are several other bands and stars that Amazon will not consider or even hear of. Still, the business will stay for apparel decorators. Considering the way things are today, anything Amazon gets involved in is definitely worth paying attention to.