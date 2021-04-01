Announcing 2021 Facebook Community Action Grant Recipients

(Facebook Prineville Data Center | Photo by Alan Brandt, Bend, OR)

Prineville Data Center announced that 14 local nonprofits and schools will receive Facebook Community Action Grants.

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Crook County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, and improving STEM education. Click HERE to review the full list of recipients.

Quotes from local officials about the Facebook Community Action Grants program:

“What Facebook does to help out local nonprofits and schools is a testament to the investment they have made to Prineville and Crook County.” ~ Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe

“Thank you, Facebook, for continuing to support our schools and our community, giving our students the opportunity to thrive.” ~ Crook County Judge Seth Crawford

Quotes from recipients:

“Thank you for this Facebook grant! So grateful for your support of the Powell Butte Community Center! The grant will be used for much needed internet connections to The Center for community members who utilize it. Please know your community support in Powell Butte is so appreciated.” ~ Kathleen Burleigh, Secretary, Powell Butte Community Center

“This is such great news for our organization and will truly impact the lives of so many in our community! We are so excited and will look forward to sharing with you the vision we have for this grant and how it will continue to help in our effort to change the lives of those in need in our community.” ~ Patty Holmes, Board Member, Redemption House

