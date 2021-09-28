Arts & Culture Alliance Dissolving 501c3

As you may know, Arts & Culture Alliance (ACA) was born from the vision and collaboration of a strong group of community members who were ready to build and to create a thriving arts and cultural community right here in Central Oregon. The organization has kept up with changing times, with the changing needs of artists and creators in our community since we formed in May of 2010. Learn more about our founders and what we’ve accomplished here on our website.

The ACA Board spent 2019-2021 doing outreach and speaking with community members to gain insight and feedback on our relevance and purpose in the community as the pandemic swept across the globe.

It became clear that numerous organizations and individuals were digging in and doing work to maintain a thriving arts and cultural scene in our community. With that, ACA has decided to support ongoing initiatives rather than duplicate efforts in our region.

We have made the hard decision to officially dissolve our 501c3 standing and put our efforts into supporting existing groups and coalitions in achieving their missions to strengthen the arts and culture across Central Oregon.

Here are some of our successes since we formed in 2010:

The Arts & Culture Alliance was a fiscal sponsor of the Deschutes Cultural Coalition

Instrumental in the development of the Bend Creative Laureate

Area participation in the Arts and Economic Prosperity Survey (a project of the Americans for the Arts organization)

Notification of grant and advocacy opportunities.

Artist directory including all of our members

Networking and collaborative opportunities among members in areas such as fundraising, promotion, programming, exhibits and educational outreach

We want to thank you for all of your support over the years, and look forward to seeing you around town, whether that’s in person or virtually at upcoming community events.

Our remaining funds have been donated to:

We hope you consider supporting these organizations as we continue to enjoy Central Oregon as an arts and cultural destination.

Here’s to new adventures!

Sincerely, from the remaining ACA Board of Directors: