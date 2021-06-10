BASX Solutions to Raise the Largest Flag in Redmond in Celebration of Flag Day

At 10am on Monday, June 14, 2021 — Flag Day, BASX Solutions will be raising a 20’ x 30’ flag on an 80’ flagpole to commemorate and honor those who served in the armed services for our country. This flag will proudly be displayed and visible for all entering our great city of Redmond from the south and leaving from the north.

In attendance will be Mayor George Endicott, who will speak; Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Commissioner, members of City Counsel, VFW, Redmond Chamber board members, Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) and others.

Additional highlights are:

The Redmond High School — United States Marine Corp (USMC) and the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be performing the Color Guard Ceremony.

Gary Dotson with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will play To the Colors on the bugle.

BASX Solutions Supervisor of Coatings and Blast, Brent Anderson, will sing the national anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner .

BASX Solutions is located at 3500 SW 21st Place in Redmond.

About BASX Solutions:

BASX Solutions has been undergoing significant changes over the past year. We recently completed the 75,000 sf warehouse addition and have broken ground on a modern 2 story, 15,000 sf office building. This increase in warehouse space will allow BASX Solutions to meet the needs of several high-profile clients in the Data Center, Cleanroom and Commercial HVAC markets. And with this new expansion we are eager to fill many positions – from entry level to experienced and even professional opportunities in many growing departments within the company. BASX Solutions has a bright future ahead and we are excited to be part of the Redmond community.

BASX Solutions is focused on quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology. We are honored to display the Made-in-America emblem that goes on every one of our products.

basxsolutions.com