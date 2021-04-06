Become a SCORE Mentor to Help Small Businesses Start, Grow & Reach Their Goals

(Photos | courtesy of SCORE)

Have you ever thought of lending your business experience to help others in their businesses? The Central Oregon SCORE chapter is accepting volunteer mentors. View the webinar information and other information provided by the national organization of SCORE below.

How to Become a SCORE Mentor

Presented by: SCORE Portland

Thursday, April 8, 2021

5-6:30pm Pacific Time

Click here for more information about free registration

In 2020 alone, SCORE mentors helped start 45,027 new businesses and create 119,562 new jobs. Learn more and volunteer here: score.org/volunteer.

Is Becoming a Mentor Right for Me?

A SCORE mentor is an advisor who provides free business advice and education to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners. You’ll help clients solve problems, make businesses more efficient and assist with developing long-term business plans.

The ideal mentor is empathetic, flexible and loves connecting people to the right resources. Learn more about being a SCORE mentor.

Will I Receive Training?

While our mentors already have real-world professional experience, SCORE will provide training to help you facilitate successful mentoring sessions and mentor/client relationships in our Lifelong Learning educational offerings.

Volunteering Benefits

Volunteering is a way for you to give back, network with business experts and share your knowledge.

As a SCORE volunteer, you can:

Feel good knowing you helped someone achieve their goals and dreams

Give back to your community by helping small businesses thrive and driving economic growth

Become a recognized leader in your local business community

Make new friends and network with SCORE volunteers and business leaders in your area

Grow professionally and personally with SCORE’s Lifelong Learning training programs

SCORE offers other great ways to volunteer. Check out all the SCORE volunteer roles.

How to Become a Volunteer

Ready to expand your network, and help make others’ dreams come true? Get started by submitting a SCORE volunteer application.

scorecentraloregon.org