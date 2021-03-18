Bend Chapter of Risk Management Association Presents Economic Update Webinar  

Damon Runberg, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department covering Central Oregon, the Klamath Basin and the Columbia River Gorge. Damon calculates the monthly employment and unemployment estimates for the area’s counties; additionally, he tracks various economic indicators critical to the region’s economy.

Josh Lehner, an economist with the State of Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis. Josh develops the quarterly Oregon Economic forecast, including outlooks for employment, income and housing. Josh also acts as the state’s de facto vice economist by forecasting revenues for the Oregon Lottery and Oregon Judicial Department.