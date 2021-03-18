Cascade Business News
Bend Chapter of Risk Management Association Presents Economic Update Webinar  

Bend RMA 2021 Economic Update
Thursday, April 1
10am-12pm

This is a free presentation featuring:

  • Damon Runberg, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department covering Central Oregon, the Klamath Basin and the Columbia River Gorge. Damon calculates the monthly employment and unemployment estimates for the area’s counties; additionally, he tracks various economic indicators critical to the region’s economy.
  • Josh Lehner, an economist with the State of Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis. Josh develops the quarterly Oregon Economic forecast, including outlooks for employment, income and housing. Josh also acts as the state’s de facto vice economist by forecasting revenues for the Oregon Lottery and Oregon Judicial Department.

For more information, call 541-383-7290 or email to sbdc@cocc.edu.

oregonsbdc.org

 

